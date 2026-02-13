Igor Tyjon: Man United make bold move to frustrate Arsenal in race for exciting Championship striker



A transfer battle between Arsenal and Manchester United is brewing.

The two Premier League heavyweights are among several English sides expected to fight for Blackburn’s 17‑year‑old centre forward Igor Tyjon.

Tyjon is entering the final months of his deal at Ewood Park, and the young striker, who can also feature as an attacking midfielder or on the left wing, increasingly feels his future lies elsewhere.

Arsenal dream of signing Tyjon, but United have a plan

Arsenal, who have tracked him for some time, would have hoped the teenager saw his future at the Emirates.

Yet, as the North Londoners push to finally land the Championship star, having already seen several bids knocked back, United are now stepping in to spoil the party.

Talks underway

Teamtalk report: “Manchester United are among the clubs that have held talks to stop the Blackburn Rovers wonderkid from making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.”

They explain further: “United have held conversations regarding a potential move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, with the Red Devils outlining their development plans in an effort to lure the teenager.”

Tyjon a wanted man

It is not just United and Arsenal in the chase, though. Liverpool, Leeds United, and Newcastle United are also said to have approached the young forward over a free transfer this summer.

Consequently, with projects now presented, all eyes turn to Tyjon’s decision.

The Old Trafford faithful will hope it is their club he chooses. Since INEOS took charge, United have been intent on recruiting the finest young talents available, players such as Chido Obi, Ayden Heaven, Christian Orozco and Diego Leon already underline that ambition.

They are building a team for the future, securing United’s long‑term prospects.

Naturally, one would hope that vision appeals to Tyjon, who may feel the project at M16 offers the best pathway for his development.

With four goals and an assist in six games for Blackburn’s U21S, United chiefs must feel that if they secure his signature, they will be landing one of the finest young English talents on the market.

