Parker, Cassim: United trying to sign City’s two highly-rated midfielders

Manchester United are plotting an audacious double raid on their neighbours, Manchester City.

Jason Wilcox worked in various roles at City for over a decade before moving to Southampton in 2023 and then joining the red side of Manchester a year later.

During his time as United’s director of football, Wilcox has consistently looked to take advantage of the connections he made at City. Now, he is trying to poach their two academy sensations.

Manchester United want City’s young midfielders

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United are “attempting to raid” Manchester City’s academy for two 16-year-old talents.

The first name on their wishlist is Xavier Parker. The England U-16 international joined City from West Ham in 2024.

The attack-minded midfielder was featuring for the Under-18s at the age of 15. He was directly involved in 10 goals in 13 U18 Premier League appearances last term. Liverpool have also reportedly kept tabs on Parker.

Meanwhile, United are also keen on Karim Cassim, another player with England recognition. The England U-17 international plays in central midfield and featured in 10 matches for the Under-18s last season.

In 2023, United signed Darren Fletcher’s twin sons, Jack and Tyler, from City for a fee of £1.25 million. The noisy neighbours would certainly be left frustrated if the Premier League giants snap up two more midfielders from their academy.

Manchester United intensify pursuit of Felix Nmecha

United are also determined to strengthen their first-team midfield, and incidentally one of their top targets came through the ranks at City.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are pushing to sign Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany international made three appearances for City before joining VfL Wolfsburg in 2021. Nmecha is enjoying a strong World Cup campaign in North America.

However, Dortmund are reluctant to part ways with the 25-year-old, who is valued at €120m (£104m) for this summer.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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