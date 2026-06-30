Felix Nmecha: United make move for Germany’s midfield dynamo

Manchester United are still waiting for a breakthrough in their pursuit of a marquee midfielder for Michael Carrick.

According to The Athletic, United remain in negotiations for their priority midfield target Mateus Fernandes, despite “serious competition” from Tottenham Hotspur.

It is understood West Ham have remained firm on their £85m asking price for the 21-year-old Portuguese. As such, United are also working on other targets.

Manchester United make enquiry for Nmecha

The Athletic’s Transfer DealSheet claims Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is among the names Manchester United are considering in midfield.

It is believed United have already made enquiries as to his availability this summer.

The Germany international, who delivered promising performances at the World Cup despite his country’s early exit, is a former Manchester City academy player, coming through the ranks during Jason Wilcox’s time in charge of City’s youth set-up.

Nmecha is thought to be keen on moving to the Premier League.

Felix Nmecha’s reputation has skyrocketed this year

The 6ft 3in midfielder offers imposing presence, incredible athleticism, and exceptional ball-carrying ability.

“He is physically strong, technically strong, and can carry the ball through midfield at high speed. Nmecha is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world,” German legend Lothar Matthäus stated earlier this year.

Felix Nmecha Bundesliga stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 29 Minutes per game 75 Touches 49.2 Key passes 0.7 Accurate passes 32.3 Interceptions 0.9 Tackles 1.3 Goals and assists 5

Source: Sofascore

It has been previously reported that United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is in close contact with the player’s camp.

However, Dortmund remain reluctant to sanction Nmecha’s exit this summer, having only renewed his contract in March. The German’s new contract includes a release clause for 2027 valued at €80m.

Meanwhile, The Athletic report added that United are also considering Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni as well as Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.

It appears Wilcox and company are keeping their options open rather than being held to ransom by selling clubs. Still, they need to act swiftly.

Featured image Christof Koepsel via Getty Images

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