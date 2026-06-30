Lisandro Martinez: Ruben Amorim crazy about United defender

Ruben Amorim’s appointment as AC Milan’s new head coach has led to several Manchester United players being linked with a move to San Siro.

Manuel Ugarte, who played under Amorim at Sporting CP and United, emerged as one of Milan’s early summer targets. However, the Uruguayan is very unlikely to depart after suffering a serious knee injury at the World Cup.

Over the weekend, a report claimed Mason Mount has been offered to Milan, with Amorim keen on reuniting with the Englishman. Now, a United defender has supposedly grabbed the Portuguese tactician’s attention.

Ruben Amorim is a huge fan of Lisandro Martinez

According to MilanNews’ Antonio Vitiello, Ruben Amorim is “crazy” about two defenders: Lisandro Martinez and Gonçalo Inacio.

Despite his frequent injury woes, the Argentine was one of Amorim’s preferred defenders at Old Trafford. Inacio, meanwhile, was a key part of Sporting’s backline during his reign in Lisbon.

#Amorim stravede per due difensori: Gonçalo Inacio dello Sporting Lisbona e Lisandro Martinez del Manchester United. Spera che uno dei due possa sbarcare al #Milan. Contatti ci sono già stati. — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) June 29, 2026

It is claimed the new Milan boss hopes to land one of the two to strengthen the Rossoneri’s defence.

Furthermore, it is believed contacts have already been made, as Milan’s hierarchy look to strongly back Amorim, having already agreed a club-record deal to sign striker Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United unlikely to sell Lisandro Martinez

Given Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt’s worrying injury records, United themselves are thought to be open to bringing in a new defender, albeit the priority is to revamp the midfield.

As such, INEOS are unlikely to entertain the possibility of a departure in that department.

Furthermore, Harry Maguire and Martinez appear to be Michael Carrick’s first-choice centre-back partnership.

The left-footed Argentinian is United’s most assured figure during build-up, owing to his press-resistance and distribution. Martinez has also looked very solid for his country during the ongoing World Cup in North America.

The 28-year-old has 12 months remaining on his contract at United, with an option for an extra year.

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social