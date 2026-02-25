Morgan Gibbs-White: What Man United must pay to land the perfect Fernandes heir



The latest Manchester United transfer revelation has Old Trafford faithful convinced the club may have finally identified the ideal replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes’ long-term future at United remains uncertain, with suggestions he could leave in the summer. However, even if he stays, there are murmurs that next season might be his last at the club.

As difficult as it will be to replace him, Manchester United must prepare for life without him. For some, the Red Devils’ latest transfer target, Morgan Gibbs-White, could be the perfect heir for the Portuguese magnifico.

Perfect Fernandes heir

The talismanic Nottingham Forest midfielder, much like Fernandes, is packaged as a dynamic force who drives his team forward.

He also flourishes in the final third, both as a creator and finisher, and never hides; he always demands the ball, receives on the turn, and dictates play.

If signed, Gibbs-White would slot in as Manchester United’s No.10, potentially softening the blow of Fernandes’ exit and offering continuity in creativity.

With United’s interest in a summer move already established, the question now is whether INEOS can pull off the deal, and crucially, what price they must pay.

Teamtalk have reported what it might take to prise the Englishman away from the City Ground.

United hopeful of Gibbs-White deal after learning release clause

The UK outlet, revealing why United are optimistic, claim:

“The attraction for United is heightened by suggestions that Gibbs-White’s contract contains a release clause allowing him to move to a Champions League qualifying club for a fee in the region of £80million.”

Gamble or not

£80 million is far from cheap; clearly, a deal for Gibbs-White would command a hefty fee. Yet he may still prove worth every penny.

He fits INEOS’ transfer policy perfectly: young, proven quality, and tried and tested in the Premier League. Matheus Cunha has already endorsed the move, once labelling the playmaker a “great player” according to MEN.

Like Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, Gibbs-White should be an instant hit waiting at M16.

Gibbs-White’s Premier League record since signing for Forest in August 2022 (Transfermarkt)

Season Appearances Goals Assists 25/26 27 6 2 24/25 34 7 10 23/24 37 5 10 22/23 35 5 8

So United must maintain their momentum under Michael Carrick, secure a Champions League place, and position themselves strongly to strike this deal.

That said, with a midfield overhaul expected this summer, signing the Forest star alongside one or two central midfielders could set Manchester United’s engine room for years to come.

Feature image Clive Brunskill via Getty Images

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