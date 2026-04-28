Home » What Man United intend to do differently this summer that could take them back to the top

What Man United intend to do differently this summer that could take them back to the top

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko


Third in the Premier League table and poised to finish there, Manchester United have reclaimed their competitive edge and once again look like a force to be reckoned with.

After a tricky start to the season under Ruben Amorim, caretaker head coach Michael Carrick has since come in and steadied the ship at Old Trafford.

The upturn in form has shown what a talented squad United have, and how a perfect summer transfer window could give them everything they need to challenge for the title.

However, while a decision on a permanent head coach still hangs in the air, making impactful signings is just as important if glory is to return to the Theatre of Dreams.

Encouragingly, as optimistic as United fans are about the upcoming window, INEOS appear to have a clear plan in place.

Two non-negotiables in Man United’s summer plans

The United decision-makers, as per the BBC, have a firm set of principles they will follow to make the summer of 2026 the club’s most successful transfer window yet.

“Firstly, it has been stressed, the club will not overpay,” writes BBC’s Simon Stone, who goes on to explain: “If the price for Anderson, who is also coveted by Manchester City amongst others, is £120m, United won’t pursue. Every player’s value has a cap, no matter how well regarded they are.”

And it is not just about avoiding overspending. United, per the transfer insider, have one other non-negotiable:

“Secondly, they intend to avoid getting drawn into protracted negotiations before switching after the season has started.”

Tried and tested

Refusing to overspend and sidestepping transfer sagas are certainly bold and sensible approaches from the 20-time English champions.

It worked with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and it is surely a formula worth repeating.

Clubs can dig their heels in, but if INEOS hold firm to that transfer philosophy, it could set United up for one outstanding window, one that sees them punch their way back to the top, challenge for the league, and compete on multiple fronts.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Angelo Stiller: Juventus plot to hijack Man United’s...

Marcus Rashford: Barcelona’s hopes of deal with Man...

Mika Godts: Man United target’s chances of leaving...

One transfer Man United are tempted to overlook...

Julian Ryerson: Man United’s plan for Borussia Dortmund...

Monga, Page, Aluko: Man United eyeing Leicester youngsters

Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.