Big Morgan Gibbs-White to Man United update emerges amid red-hot form



A fresh transfer update has been provided on the possibility of Nottingham Forest talisman Morgan Gibbs-White sealing a summer move to Manchester United.

Gibbs-White interest

Heading into the upcoming window, United are expected to prioritise reinforcements in the middle of the park, having spent over £200m last summer on the attacking signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Casemiro is still expected to leave at the end of the season despite his sensational form under Michael Carrick, while there is also uncertainty over the future of Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan has struggled to make an impact since he arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024. This, coupled with the need for the Red Devils to have a deeper squad as they prepare to return to Europe next season, has only heightened their need for midfielders.

There have been suggestions that United could make more than one addition in this part of the pitch, with the likes of Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) and Gibbs-White all mentioned to be on the club’s radar.

A report covered by The Peoples Person in February relayed that Gibbs-White is protected by a release clause worth £80million. While he has been earmarked as Bruno Fernandes’ long-term successor, a compelling case can be made that United would thrive with both players in the same lineup.

Despite Forest’s ongoing struggle to survive relegation this season, Gibbs-White has emerged as a bright spot, most notably over the last several weeks.

The England international boasts an impressive 13 goals and three assists in 34 Premier League appearances so far this term. But United are set to be disappointed if they were keen to press ahead with plans to sign Gibbs-White. According to Football Insider, it’s looking increasingly likely that he will remain at Forest.

Gibbs-White transfer update

Football Insider say that should Forest remain in the top flight, they plan to block Gibbs-White’s departure.

Peter O’Rourke said about the 26-year-old, “He’s a top player, Gibbs-White, and he’s bound to attract interest this summer. We obviously know Man United are looking to bring in a couple of midfielders in this window.”

“Forest have him on a long-term contract now, they’ll be hoping they can keep hold of him.”

“Right now, I’m not sure he’s a priority for Manchester United, and as I said, Forest are confident they can keep hold of him if they do secure Premier League survival.”

“They’ve put themselves in a strong position there now, so as things stand I think a move is unlikely and interested clubs will have to look elsewhere.”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are also said to be keeping an eye on Gibbs-White’s situation

Feature image Clive Brunskill via Getty Images

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