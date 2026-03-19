Bruno Guimaraes: Real Madrid threaten to ruin United’s pursuit of Brazilian

Manchester United’s pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will hardly be a straightforward affair. The Red Devils are set to focus on the middle of the park in the upcoming transfer window as they lay down succession plans for Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder recently turned 34 years old, but he has shown no signs of slowing down. Casemiro has been indispensable for the Premier League giants this season, but his contract expires at the end of this campaign.

It has already been announced that the veteran midfielder will leave the Theatre of Dreams as a free agent this summer. Given his importance to the team, it is imperative that United sign a worthy successor over the summer.

Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils have identified Casemiro’s countryman and international team-mate Guimaraes as an option for the job.

Casemiro backing Guimaraes

United are likely to prefer Premier League-proven candidates to reinforce their midfield, given their success with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Guimaraes is one of the best in the league and has been in superb form for the Magpies in recent times.

This season, the Brazilian has registered nine goals and seven assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Bruno Guimaraes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 22 9 5 5 - 2,021' UEFA Champions League 7 7 - - 1 - 544' EFL Cup 4 3 - 2 1 - 277' FA Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 41' Total 35 32 9 7 8 - 2,883'

United have Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali on their wish list, but Guimaraes’ ability to protect the back four as well as contribute in the final third also makes him a fine replacement for Casemiro. Indeed, a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the veteran midfielder has already backed his countryman to fill his boots at the Theatre of Dreams next season.

With Newcastle in danger of missing out on next season’s Champions League and likely to face financial constraints, United are reportedly willing to offer as much as £80 million for Guimaraes to tempt the Magpies. However, it now appears that Real Madrid are ready to put a dent in their plans.

Real Madrid want Guimaraes

According to Reuters, Real Madrid have set their sights on Guimaraes as a possible replacement for Eduardo Camavinga. The report states: “Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes for around 80 million euros, but renewed interest from Real Madrid threatens to complicate the proposed move, sources close to the negotiations have told Reuters.”

The report reiterates that Casemiro has identified Guimaraes as his ideal successor at Old Trafford, and states that initial contacts have led to a belief that a deal can be struck. However, interest from Los Blancos could alter the dynamics of the situation.

The report adds that the Spanish giants have had their eyes on the 28 year old since his Lyon days and missed out on his services in January 2022. Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wanted the Brazilian as part of succession plans for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, but he ended up joining Newcastle United instead.

It is believed that the Italian manager, who is currently in charge of the Brazil national team, could play a part in Guimaraes’ move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The report states: “Four years on, Real are once again monitoring Guimaraes closely amid Eduardo Camavinga’s imminent departure and the club’s search for a commanding presence in midfield next season.”

“Ancelotti, who currently coaches Guimaraes in the Brazilian national team, has again backed the move for his former club and trusted president Florentino Perez, indicating the midfielder is exactly what Real Madrid require at this moment.”

Final Thoughts

Recent reports have also linked United with a move for Camavinga. However, the Red Devils would be better advised to target Guimaraes instead of the Frenchman, given that the Brazilian already has experience of playing in the Premier League.

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