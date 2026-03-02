Bruno Guimaraes: Why United are pushing to sign Newcastle midfielder

Casemiro put in yet another steady showing for Manchester United, who beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian initially struggled when pressed by Palace players, including Adam Wharton. However, as the game progressed, the veteran’s influence in midfield grew. Casemiro had more touches than anyone else on the pitch and took three shots.

The departing 34-year-old remains United’s first-choice defensive midfielder, and replacing him in the summer is expected to be the club’s biggest priority.

Blank cheque for Casemiro’s replacement

According to Spanish publication AS, Manchester United believe a “significant investment” is necessary to replace Casemiro’s physicality, tactical awareness, and experience.

It is claimed the budget to reinforce United’s midfield alone will be €200 million, with the Red Devils keen to sign Premier League-proven midfielders.

Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Elliot Anderson are at the top of United’s wishlist. Meanwhile, the club’s recruitment team also admire Wharton and Joao Gomes.

Manchester United make approach for Bruno Guimaraes

In particular, United allegedly consider Guimaraes a crucial player around whom they could build the foundation for the future.

It is suggested Casemiro himself has recommended the 28-year-old Brazilian’s signing.

Guimaraes captains Newcastle, having established himself as one of Eddie Howe’s most trusted players with his exceptional athleticism and elite ball progression.

The Magpies are trying to negotiate his contract renewal, but United have already made “informal contacts” with both Guimaraes and Tonali through their respective entourages.

Tonali’s preference is to return to Italy, with Juventus keen on signing him. However, the Serie A giants cannot afford his transfer, making the possibility of remaining in the Premier League and making the leap to a bigger English club more likely.

Newcastle may be forced to raise funds through player sales in the summer in the event they fail to secure Champions League football. However, they would only entertain letting one of Guimaraes or Tonali depart and not both.

