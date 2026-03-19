Carlos Baleba: Man United take major step to win race for Brighton dynamo

Manchester United have held talks with Carlos Baleba’s camp as the club looks to win the fiercely contested race to sign the Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer, according to an inside source.

Midfielders on the menu

A major overhaul of the midfield is the priority at Old Trafford this summer, with the bulk of the budget set to be directed towards signing two new options in the engine room.

Despite a resurgence in form, United’s hierarchy have decided against extending Casemiro‘s contract as it is the most expensive at the club. The Brazil international will depart at the end of the season and may be joined by the underperforming Manuel Ugarte.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan has failed to adapt since arriving in 2024, comfortably taking the mantle as the worst signing of the INEOS era, given he cost just over £50 million to sign from Paris Saint-Germain.

United’s primary target is Nottingham Forest talisman Elliot Anderson, the best midfielder in the Premier League not already plying his trade for a top six club. Competition will be fierce for the 23-year-old England international, however, with Manchester City ready to launch a blockbuster raid to secure his signature ahead of the Red Devils.

Crystal Palace’s maestro Adam Wharton is another option under consideration, though the 21-year-old Englishman is attracting attention from top clubs inside and outside the Premier League, including Spanish giants Real Madrid. Baleba also remains high on the club’s radar after overtures were made to sign him last summer, only for Brighton’s resolute stance to halt a move that their midfielder was desperate to complete, having already agreed personal terms with United, as per The Athletic.

United’s interest in the 22-year-old Cameroon international has not wavered this season, despite Ruben Amorim – a huge admirer of Baleba – being sacked in January, with Michael Carrick arriving as caretaker coach in his place.

The Mancunian club are understood to be “leading the race” ahead of other interested parties, such as Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as Brighton make plans to deal with the loss of their prized asset.

United make contact

A well-placed source reveals United executives have “held initial talks” with Baleba’s representatives last month. The former Lille midfielder, who played alongside Leny Yoro in France, has experienced a major dip in form this season, with speculation that the failed move to Old Trafford had turned his head.

However, United are said to be unperturbed by this drop-off: “[Baleba] remains highly regarded internally at Old Trafford despite not hitting the same levels as last season, and continues to be assessed alongside several alternative midfield targets.”

“Manchester United are prioritising younger, high-upside midfield profiles as part of their long-term rebuild strategy and a player like Carlos Baleba certainly fits that criteria. Sources indicate that personal terms are unlikely to present an obstacle, with the Cameroon international understood to be open to a move.”

Final Thoughts

Of the three Premier League options United are targeting, Baleba is likely to prove the simplest deal to close in terms of competition from other clubs.

The Cameroonian also offers a potent pairing of speed and strength, enabling him to dominate transitions in a way Anderson and, in particular, Wharton are not. His underlying stats reveal a “relentless” presser out of possession who functions like a heat-seeking missile for the ball.

However, Baleba is by far the weakest of the three on the ball, while his downturn in form this season should be a cause for concern, even if INEOS are confident it is not something to be worried about. Brighton are also notorious negotiators who will not simply roll over because a big side rocks up on the other side of the table.

But the 22-year-old dynamo’s profile is exactly what United’s engine room lacks at present, so the fact that talks are already underway with his camp to strike a deal this summer is an exciting development – as long as the second midfielder who arrives with him is an outstanding technician.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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