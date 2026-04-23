Marcus Rashford: Barcelona take bold call on United loanee’s future



Manchester United have a new problem on their hands ahead of the summer window.

It is well known that INEOS are targeting multiple players to strengthen the squad as the Red Devils look nailed on to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

And for that to happen, the co-owners need to be smart with sales, with quite a few stars set to depart once the transfer window opens.

Players out on loan are expected to be the first to leave, with Rasmus Hojlund looking likely to continue with Napoli.

Marcus Rashford: future up in the air

Marcus Rashford was also expected to stay permanently at Barcelona, but according to The Athletic, that might not be the case anymore.

The Blaugrana have a buy option set at €30 million, which can even be paid in instalments. But the Spanish giants are not considering that option at the moment.

Even a second loan might be off the table, as the club’s hierarchy are not too impressed with the Mancunian‘s recent performances and are looking at alternatives to strengthen their forward line.

“Barca’s interest in retaining Rashford after his loan spell ends this summer, meanwhile, has cooled. The Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico did him no favours, with the England forward poor in front of goal in the first leg and then putting in an erratic performance after coming off the bench at the Metropolitano.

Barcelona take bold call

“Club sources believe he had a golden chance to make his mark this month following Raphinha’s latest hamstring injury, and that he did not fully take it. There is also the question of cost for Barca — they have a €30million (£26.1m; $35.3m) buy option for the 28-year-old, but as things stand they don’t intend to trigger it.

“In February, The Athletic reported contact between Barca and the player’s camp over a permanent deal in the summer. Club officials met with Rashford’s camp and confirmed they were happy with his performances and his fit with the dressing room.

“Barca said they would explore the conditions of a new deal in the summer and raised the idea of paying the €30million clause in instalments. United’s position has been that they will not renegotiate the original deal.

“Barca sources were given the sense in that meeting that Rashford’s personal terms would not be a problem, but two months later the club is already considering other options for the forward line, although sources close to Rashford say Barca have not communicated any decision.”

United now have another problem on their hands

Marcus Rashford has 12 goals and 13 assists this season, yet Barca keep dragging their feet over a deal that seemed destined to be complete a couple of months earlier.

Whether the England international will return to Old Trafford, or whether INEOS agree a new loan deal with the Camp Nou side or choose to sell him elsewhere, remains to be seen.

Feature image Fran Santiago via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

