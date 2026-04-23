Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund takes major step

Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho has taken a major step towards sealing a third return to Borussia Dortmund, according to the latest report from Germany.

Out of contract

Sancho is set to finally depart the Red Devils after five miserable years on the books at Old Trafford, as his contract will expire in May. INEOS retain the right to trigger a one-year extension, but this is an option the club’s hierarchy would not have entertained for a second.

The 26-year-old winger joined from Dortmund for £73 million in 2021, in a move designed to complete a fluid all-English frontline alongside Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. It’s a testament to the state of unrelenting misery United have become embroiled in during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson malaise that, for varying reasons, all three are no longer in M16.

Sancho is currently on loan at Premier League rival Aston Villa, having spent last season with Chelsea in the same arrangement. However, the South London native’s refusal to give up his salary in Manchester prevented the Blues from making his move permanent.

INEOS were desperate to sell him after he returned last summer, though no buyer could be found willing to stomach his wage demands, which eventually led to a hastily agreed deal with Villa on deadline day.

An anonymous start to life in Birmingham has improved in recent months, as Sancho has gained Unai Emery’s trust. The Spanish manager suggested in a post-match interview that the Villans could look to sign the winger permanently once he becomes a free agent in June.

However, Dortmund have been pushing hard to convince their former star to return to Signal Iduna Park for a third spell, having already re-joined on loan in 2022 after a fallout with Erik ten Hag.

Sancho says yes

The major obstacle to any agreement was Sancho’s wage demands, with the Bundesliga club unwilling to go anywhere close to the financial package he has been receiving from United for the last five years. However, a compromise has now been reached, as the Englishman has given his “approval” to Dortmund’s offer after “concrete talks” with the club’s hierarchy, Florian Plettenberg reveals.

🚨💣 EXCL | Jadon #Sancho has given his approval in principle for a return to Borussia Dortmund. There have been several concrete talks, and #BVB have all the figures and information on the table. Sancho is open, but also has many other offers. It is now up to Borussia Dortmund… pic.twitter.com/3ew5E5pzd3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 23, 2026



Tweet: “EXCL | Jadon #Sancho has given his approval in principle for a return to Borussia Dortmund. There have been several concrete talks, and #BVB have all the figures and information on the table.

Sancho is open, but also has many other offers. It is now up to Borussia Dortmund whether they want to take the next step. Niko Kovac have already given the green light internally, should Book/Ricken decide to focus on Sancho.”

Interestingly, the Sky Sports reporter reveals Sancho has “many other offers” but appears to have rebuffed them in favour of a return to the club, and league, where he first thrived.

Dortmund boss Niko Kovac has also “given the green light” to a move, which would have proved key in negotiations, as the Croatian was believed to have had some initial reservations about Sancho’s attitude and application.

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