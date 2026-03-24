Matthijs de Ligt: Promising update on defender’s injury return emerges



Since playing the full 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on 30 November 2025, Matthijs de Ligt has not featured again.

The Dutchman picked up a back injury and was initially expected to miss just a week, yet it has now been nearly four months with still no clear timeline for his return.

Carrick on De Ligt

Asked whether there was hope of the Dutch defender returning to aid United’s push for Champions League football, caretaker head coach Michael Carrick admitted:

“It’s difficult to say, just because it’s taken that much time.

“With backs sometimes you think it’s all right and all of a sudden it’s not quite right. We’re just being patient and working through it. We’ll give him time and try to get him back as quickly as we can, but it’s really difficult to say.”

That update hardly reassured United fans. However, a more promising development has since emerged.

De Ligt desperate to return

According to The Sun:

“De Ligt is still aiming to make a return for United before the Premier League season ends on May 24.

“…He has continued to report regularly for treatment at Carrington, and his back is improving—one reason why neither player nor club has opted for surgery.”

United supporters will hope he returns to action soon. Carrick could certainly use his services as the fixtures pile up.

Maguire blow ahead of Leeds clash

After Harry Maguire’s dismissal in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, his foul gifting the Cherries a late penalty, United must face Leeds at Old Trafford on 13 April without him.

Whilst The Sun also reveals Lisandro Martinez could be back for that game, Maguire remains a big miss.

Had De Ligt been fit, he would surely have been the perfect alternative, offering the physical presence and aerial dominance United’s number five brings.

Hopefully, De Ligt gets his wish and returns to play a key role in rounding off the 2025-26 season on a high, a campaign in which, individually, he had made a bright start, featuring in United’s first 13 league games.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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