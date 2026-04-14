Andoni Iraola’s links to Man United explained – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are yet to make contact with Andoni Iraola regarding the managerial position at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano reveals.

On the move this summer

After two superb years at the Vitality Stadium, Iraola is set to leave AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season when his contract expires. The 43-year-old Spaniard, who played as a right-back for Athletic Club for almost his entire career, has emerged as one of the most highly regarded young managers in all of Europe.

Despite the Cherries being consistently forced to part with their best players, Iraola has found ways to adapt and improve his existing squad, rather than express frustration and anger like many of his colleagues elsewhere in the Premier League. For many neutrals of English football, Bournemouth are by far the most likeable – and exciting – sides to watch in a league increasingly dominated by a turgid reliance upon duels and set-pieces.

United fans can attest to this, having watched first Ruben Amorim then Michael Carrick battle against Iraola, with two pulsating draws – a 4-4 at Old Trafford in December followed by a 2-2 away last month – produced in response. A return to Bilbao has been strongly suggested as Iraola’s next move, given that the current manager, Ernesto Valverde, is set to step down from his third spell at the Basque club in May.

However, in a report relayed by The Peoples Person, David Ornstein (The Athletic) reveals this reunion is now “unlikely”.

Old Trafford on the horizon?

INEOS are currently searching for their own long-term head coach to install ahead of next season, after Carrick took the reins from Amorim as interim boss in January. The former midfielder was initially seen as a temporary measure, but United’s superb form under his watch has seen him rocket up the rankings to be handed the job on a permanent basis.

There is a growing sense that if Carrick is able to deliver Champions League qualification at the end of the campaign – a safe bet, even after the abject 2-1 loss to Leeds United last night – then he will remain in place beyond the summer.

But Iraola is understood to have been one of the names on United’s radar when the decision was first made to sack Amorim, with the club’s hierarchy preferring a candidate with Premier League experience. However, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has slowly emerged as another leading candidate, despite having never managed a club outside of the Bundesliga, primarily due to a paucity of other options.

The frontrunners, such as Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique, have all ruled themselves out of contention as they look set to commit their futures to their respective jobs. This has seen Carrick and Nagelsmann, and likely now Iraola, climb the rankings at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano reveals the Bournemouth boss would “be open” to becoming United’s head coach as he wants to remain in the Premier League. But the Italian transfer expert states he is unaware of any talks being held with the Spaniard.

“I’m not aware of Man United negotiating with Andoni Iraola. I’m told he would be open to that, for sure – but, at the moment, nothing more than this…he is open to staying in the Premier League.”

Furthermore, Romano stresses INEOS are happy with their current caretaker coach: “They are very happy with Carrick, with his attitude, with his tactical decisions…his approach, his relationship with the players, and the leaders of the dressing room.”

Final Thoughts

United’s hierarchy are described as being ready “at any moment” between now and the end of the season to make a decision over their permanent manager. But the speed at which this choice could come strongly supports the idea that it is Carrick’s job to lose – with securing Champions League qualification the final hurdle the 44-year-old has to clear.

However, Iraola remains a highly rated coach with an excellent track record of extracting more than the sum of his team’s parts in English football. He also utilises a versatile 4-2-3-1 shape which maps perfectly onto the United squad’s strengths and weaknesses.

It would be a bold choice for INEOS to choose to axe Carrick in favour of the Spanish tactician, but fortune often favours the bold at elite levels of sport.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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