Julian Nagelsmann set for talks with Man United as two favourites emerge

Manchester United are planning to hold talks with Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann over becoming the club’s permanent manager, according to a bombshell new report.

New Manager Bounce Falls Flat

The Red Devils are facing the first moment of angst since Michael Carrick took the reins as interim boss after INEOS decided to axe Ruben Amorim in January.

Under the 44-year-old Englishman, United had won five and drawn one of their first six games. But this has been followed up with two losses, one draw and one win in the next four, including last night’s abject 2-1 defeat to Leeds – the Yorkshire rival’s first win at Old Trafford in 45 years.

Champions League qualification is still firmly in grasp as their rivals for top four – or top five now thanks to the Premier League’s European coefficient – also dropped points this weekend. It does ramp up the pressure on this weekend’s trip to Stamford Bridge, however, with a potential defeat to Chelsea undoing much of the progress made during Carrick’s brief tenure.

There is an expectation that Carrick would be handed the job permanently this summer if he secures a return to Europe’s elite competition, given the state of the team when he took over after Christmas.

But it increasingly feels like United may secure European football simply by being the best of a bad bunch, rather than by demonstrating they are an actually good team under the former midfielder.

Furthermore, the lack of certainty over who will be in the dugout next season will undoubtedly be hindering, rather than helping, United’s plans in the transfer market. Potential targets will want to know the coach, the system, and their role within it, when deciding to accept a move to M16 this summer.

Pressure is mounting on INEOS to settle upon a long-term successor to Amorim, after having successfully navigated a short-term solution in the prickly Portuguese’s stead. And they now look ready to respond as plans are in motion to begin talks with external candidates.

Nagelsmann is a Leading Target

GIVEMESPORT reveals United’s hierarchy are set to “begin outreach to Carrick alternatives this month” – with Nagelsmann understood to be a frontrunner.

“Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is one of the managers of interest who they are set to make a ‘formal’ approach to, with he and Carrick above someone like USA manager Mauricio Pochettino on the Red Devils’ shortlist, GMS understands.

“Nagelsmann is open to taking a job back at a club side following the conclusion of the World Cup, and he wants to manage in the Premier League.”

Interestingly, the report states Carrick remains a strong contender to remain in place beyond this summer, with the pair considered the “two favoured candidates” after other leading targets ruled themselves out of the running.

Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti will both remain with their respective countries – England and Brazil – after the World Cup, and Luis Enrique is set to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, despite one senior United official being desperate to bring the Spaniard to Manchester.

By contrast, Nagelsmann will lead Germany at the tournament in North America before making a pivot back to club football. The 38-year-old, described as a tactical “genius” for his revolutionary approach, has previously enjoyed spells at TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

Final Thoughts

How Carrick navigates the next few weeks, with rivals Chelsea and Liverpool on the horizon, after a disappointing run of results will be key to both United’s hopes of Champions League football and his own ambitions of remaining at Old Trafford.

While he only offers a two-and-half-year stint at Middlesbrough as previous experience, his calm and collected approach – a direct contrast to Amorim – has won him many admirers amongst the club’s hierarchy.

Nagelsmann has far greater coaching pedigree, at both domestic and international level, but he has never managed outside of Germany. INEOS have been twice burned by back-to-back appointments who arrived in England without any prior experience of the Premier League.

It will be an interesting battle between the two leading targets, who possess wildly different profiles, as the urgency for a final decision continues to ramp up. However, if the question was posed on New Year’s Eve over whether the manager of Germany or Middlesbrough should take the helm at Old Trafford, United fans would have been in resounding agreement over the direction to take.

Michael Carrick Managerial Stats:

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.67 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.32 Career Total — — 139 65 25 49 46.76

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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