Manuel Ugarte: Juventus told what they must do to sign United midfielder

Casemiro is not the only midfielder Manchester United are ready to part ways with as part of their midfield overhaul.

The Brazilian veteran remains Michael Carrick’s first-choice defensive midfielder, but Casemiro’s ageing legs have convinced United that the summer is right time for him to depart.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte, who was signed in 2024 with the aim of replacing Casemiro, has proven to be an underwhelming signing, to say the least.

Manchester United prepared to sell Manuel Ugarte

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United are open to selling Manuel Ugarte in the summer.

It is claimed the Uruguayan is pushing for a move away after struggling to establish himself at Old Trafford. He is yet to start under interim head coach Michael Carrick.

United are well aware of Ugarte’s desire to leave. The 24-year-old explored the possibility of a loan move in January, but the club’s hierarchy blocked his exit.

The situation has evolved heading into the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils planning to sign multiple midfielders. As such, a permanent departure is “increasingly likely”.

Manchester United set Manuel Ugarte price tag

The former Paris Saint-Germain star remains a man in demand, with a number of clubs both in England and abroad keen on signing him.

United are thought to value the Uruguay international at around €40 million (£34.9m). Over the years, the Mancunians have struggled to offload their outcasts, owing to their excessive wages.

However, Ugarte’s salary, believed to be around €4 million net per year, is “not expected to be a stumbling block for interested clubs.”

It is understood Juventus are currently leading the race to sign Ugarte, who has been on their radar since his Sporting CP days.

The report states: “A move to Serie A is viewed as a strong possibility, although Juventus’ ability to complete a deal will depend on their Champions League qualification.”

Galatasaray, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also monitoring Ugarte’s situation.

The Magpies might be forced to bring in a midfielder or two amid question marks over the futures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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