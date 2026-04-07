Harry Maguire signs new Manchester United deal

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has put pen to paper on a new deal, the reliable Andy Mitten has confirmed.
United have also teased the announcement, and it appears to only be a matter of time until it’s made official.
More to follow….
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has put pen to paper on a new deal, the reliable Andy Mitten has confirmed.
United have also teased the announcement, and it appears to only be a matter of time until it’s made official.
More to follow….
Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!