Michael Carrick: Amad and Mbeumo deliver bold verdict on United coach

Manchester United are gearing up for a major summer transfer window, during which, alongside squad reinforcements, they will also need to appoint a full-time manager. The Red Devils parted ways with former head coach Ruben Amorim in January following a dismal run of results.

Michael Carrick was placed in a caretaker role until the end of the campaign and has done a brilliant job so far. United are now third in the Premier League table after 31 games, thanks to a run of seven wins and two draws in 10 games under the Englishman.

Michael Carrick Managerial Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3 Manchester United 13 January 2026 Present 10 7 2 1 70.0 Total — — 149 72 27 50 48.3

Understandably, there have been calls to hand Carrick the permanent job, especially since the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique may no longer be available this summer. United forwards Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo have now shared their thoughts on the matter.

Backing Carrick for the permanent job

Amad and Mbeumo are part of the United team currently in Ireland for a four-day training camp ahead of their upcoming Premier League game against Leeds United on April 13. On Tuesday, the duo sat down for a press conference, where they were asked if they would like Carrick to continue as their head coach next season.

Amad responded: “Yes. Obviously it’s not for us as a players to decide for his future, but, yeah, he’s been very great. He’s been doing so much for the team. He has a lot of experience and he knows the club, he has the DNA. So we think he’s the right man. But we are really happy for what he’s doing right now.”

Mbeumo added: “Yeah, yeah, as he said, we’ve got like a good experience with him. I like playing under him as well. And then, yeah, as he said, it’s not to us to decide, but, yeah, we’re gonna try to take as much as we can from him.”

When asked what had impressed him most about Carrick, Mbeumo said: “I think, yeah, as Amad said, he knows the DNA of the club. He knows how to. Yeah. How to talk to us as well. And then I think it’s been easier because he knew the house. So, yeah, it’s been great to work on him.”

Amad also echoed those sentiments, stating: “Yeah. I think since he’s arrived in the club, he’s been clear to everyone that he wants to win, he want to reach the Champions League next season and he’s been working with each player. So he’s doing very well and we are really happy to have him as a manager.”

Previous experience with Carrick

Amad arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge and Carrick was his deputy. When asked how the Englishman had helped him settle at United, Amad recalled: “Yeah, I was young in that time with no experience, but he was there to help me. He was there to give me advice.”

“So I was playing a lot of the game with under 23. I also remember, I also met him when he was in Middlesbrough and I was in Sunderland. So I know him since a long time ago. He’s been doing so much for me and yeah, I’m so happy to have him as a manager, honestly.”

Carrick’s knowledge of the club makes him a good choice

In the final phase of the press conference, the matter of United’s permanent manager was revisited. Amad was asked if the players had discussed the situation in the locker room, and if the uncertainty could affect their form between now and the end of the season.

The Ivorian explained what made Carrick a great fit for the job, but acknowledged that the players had little role in the decision. He said: “You mean Carrick? Yeah, yeah. Like I said before, he knows the club, he play for the club. So he has great experience, I think, to manage this club. He’s been here not too long, but he’s been doing very good and his relationship with every player is very good.”

“And yeah, sometimes you need this kind of manager to bring the club where they belong. And yeah, I think for my personal side he’s the right man, but we are not, it’s not the players who decide if he’s going to be the manager. But yeah, we are really happy to have him as a manager.”

When pressed if the Old Trafford hierarchy should discuss Carrick’s future with the players, Amad replied: “I don’t know. I think the club will decide at the end of the season. But my honest opinion is like we are really happy to have Michael Carrick as a manager and he’s doing well and that’s it. Thank you.”

Final Thoughts

Carrick has already proven that he has the necessary credentials to handle the pressures of being United’s manager. The Englishman now has to end the season on a positive note to convince INEOS that he deserves the permanent position.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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