Andrey Santos: Carrick shares his honest thoughts on debutant’s display



Manchester United may have suffered a defeat in their opening pre-season game against Wrexham, but there was a lot to unpack with Michael Carrick’s selection calls.

The head coach opted to tweak the positions of as many as three stars, with Leny Yoro handed a start at right back.

Mason Mount started in a deeper role in midfield, alongside new recruit Andrey Santos, while Patrick Dorgu once again occupied the left wing role.

Carrick was pleased with what he observed in midfield, explaining that the link-up play between Santos and Mount impressed him.

Andrey Santos performance graded by Carrick

Speaking to MUTV after the 1-0 defeat in Helsinki, Carrick commented, “There’s loads of little positives to take from the game. I thought Andrey and Mason Mount did some really good things and connected really well. I could see some positives there.

“At the top end of the pitch, just because it is a week in, those sharp little movements and bright moments that you are looking for, they come as you progress through the weeks of training.

“That is what it is. There were good signs from Andrey on his first one, he’s getting in the rhythm and feel of it again, so it was good to see him in a red shirt.”

This bodes well for the Englishman, who will be desperate for regular minutes in the coming season.

Andrey Santos’ strengths revealed

But fans were most excited to see the Brazilian, and it was safe to say that the 22-year-old did not disappoint.

From expertly shielding the backline, to his snappy first-time forward passes, it is clear to see that the former Vasco da Gama ace can occupy the No. 6 role on his own.

Andrey Santos also enjoys linking up with players further forward, something Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha should benefit from.

It was an overall lacklustre display from Manchester United, but Carrick was satisfied to come through injury-free while his players gained valuable minutes.

What Carrick was happy with after the game

“As I said before the game, the boys have only been back together for 10 days or so. It was just about getting through today, looking for some positives, looking for some good things and knowing that it wasn’t going to be perfect.

“That is only natural for the first one. I think the most important thing is that everyone came through it in good shape. No injuries, so we can move on and take the next step next week.”

United will next take on Rosenborg in Trondheim on July 24. It will be an even tougher game as the Norwegian side are already 13 games into their current campaign.

Feature image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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