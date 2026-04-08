Man United handed major boost in race for Champions League qualification

Manchester United have received a major boost in their quest to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The Red Devils last featured in the Champions League in the 2023/24 season, when they failed to progress to the knockout stages after finishing at the bottom of Group A.

The English giants finished eighth in the Premier League table that season and subsequently missed out on the Champions League. However, United’s FA Cup triumph in the 2023/24 campaign helped them qualify for the Europa League last season.

Unfortunately, the campaign was a disaster, as the Red Devils finished 15th in the league table under former head coach Ruben Amorim. They did reach the Europa League final, generating hope that a return to the Champions League could still be secured. Unfortunately, they ended up losing the final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Having been knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup in the early stages, United are set to play just 40 games this season for the first time since the 1914/15 campaign. However, INEOS’ decision to part ways with Amorim in January and appoint Michael Carrick as the caretaker manager has turned out to be a masterstroke, and could even redeem their season.

United’s rise under Carrick

When United appointed Carrick to a temporary role, they were in danger of missing out on a top-four place and, subsequently, a place in next season’s Champions League. However, the Englishman has transformed the team, who are now firing on all cylinders.

The Red Devils have won seven of their 10 games under Carrick, losing just one, and are now third in the Premier League table after 31 games. United are a point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa and six points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool, generating hope that a top-four finish could be within reach.

The race for the Top Four: 2025/26 Season

Pos Team Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Next Opponent 1 Arsenal 31 21 7 3 61 22 39 70 Bournemouth 2 Manchester City 30 18 7 5 60 28 32 61 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 31 15 10 6 56 43 13 55 Leeds United 4 Aston Villa 31 16 6 9 42 37 5 54 Nottingham Forest 5 Liverpool 31 14 7 10 50 42 8 49 Fulham 6 Chelsea 31 13 9 9 53 38 15 48 Manchester City

Source: Premier League website

Carrick’s men next face Leeds United at Old Trafford on Monday, 13 April, before a crucial trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. The Blues are sixth in the league table, a point adrift of Liverpool, and cannot be ruled out from the top-four race either.

Traditionally, the top-four teams in the Premier League qualify for the Champions League, but a previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that England could have a fifth team in the tournament next season. An update on the situation has now emerged.

Huge boost for Premier League teams

The Premier League will have at least five teams in next season’s Champions League following Arsenal’s win over Sporting, the BBC reports. The report states: “The Premier League will have at least five teams in the Champions League next season after securing a European Performance Spot for the second straight year.”

“The extra place was confirmed on Tuesday as Arsenal beat Sporting 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.”

The report adds that English teams’ good performances in this season’s Champions League have confirmed England’s position at the top of the UEFA coefficient table. The top two teams in the table are awarded an extra berth in the tournament, so the team finishing fifth in the Premier League will feature in the Champions League next season.

Uefa coefficient table (April 7)

Rank Country Coefficient Average Teams Active Max Score 1 England (C) 25.013 5/9 30.569 2 Spain 20.281 6/8 26.593 3 Germany 19.714 3/7 24.571 4 Portugal 18.900 3/5 25.900 5 Italy 18.714 2/7 22.000 6 France 16.392 2/7 19.821 7 Poland 15.750 0/4 15.750 8 Greece 13.800 1/5 16.000 9 Denmark 12.250 0/4 12.250 10 Cyprus 12.156 0/4 12.156

England, though, could even have a sixth team in the tournament next season if one of Liverpool or Aston Villa finish fifth but win the Europa League or the Champions League. The BBC adds: “If either win a European trophy and finish fifth, then sixth would qualify for the Champions League via the EPS place. If both win European trophies and finish fifth and sixth, that would put seventh into the Champions League.”

Final Thoughts

United are also scheduled to face Liverpool at the beginning of May in the league, so they cannot let their guard down at the moment. With Champions League qualification likely to secure a minimum £70 million windfall, Carrick’s team should aim to finish as high as possible in the table this season.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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