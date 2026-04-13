Classic Casemiro was United’s hero and villain in Leeds United defeat

A shocking Manchester United performance was punished by Leeds United, who ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford.

United’s old rivals could have put the game out of sight before half time as the Red Devils failed to find a foothold in the match.

It went from bad to worse after the interval when Lisandro Martinez was shown a straight red card, but a goal from Casemiro kept things alive and a spirited United could have got something late on.

Battling Brazilian

The Brazilian got on the end of a Bruno Fernandes cross as he has done so many times before to score United’s only goal of the game.

Only centre-forward Benjamin Sesko had more shots on target than Casemiro, who was typically dominant in the air, winning four of five aerial duels.

He fared less well on the ground where he won only three of eight duels, recording one of the lowest success rates of anyone in red. That said, he drew four fouls, the most of anyone on the pitch.

Classic Casemiro

It was a classic performance of late-United-era Casemiro who scored the goal but also managed to lose possession 15 times – only the enterprising Fernandes lost it more.

The Brazilian was one of three United players to make an error leading to a shot.

He was also profligate with his passing, completing only 78% of his passes. Again, only the risk-taking Fernandes had a lower success rate, although Casemiro’s four key passes was bested only by his captain.

Defensive duties

The 34-year-old was brave in the face of a boisterous Leeds attack, mucking in as always to help out his floundering backline.

Casemiro made three clearances and two interceptions. He didn’t make a single tackle and was dribbled past twice, matched only by Diogo Dalot.

Casemiro vs. Leeds United

Player Casemiro Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.24 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.12 Key passes 4 Crosses (accurate) 3 (1) Accurate passes 42/54 (78%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 20/29 (69%) Passes in own half (acc.) 22/25 (88%) Long balls (accurate) 3/4 (75%) Total shots 2 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.15 Shots on target 2 Shots blocked 0 Offsides 1 Touches 73 Dribbles (successful) 1 (0) Was fouled 4 Possession lost 15 Total carrying distance 75.2 m Carries 13 Total progression 43.1 m Def. contributions 5 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 2 Clearances 3 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 6 Ground duels (won) 8 (3) Aerial duels (won) 5 (4) Fouls 2 Dribbled past 2 Errors leading to shot 1

On a dreadful night for United, their veteran midfielder showed why he is still crucial but also why it’s right for him to depart at the end of the season.

Stats taken from sofascore.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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