Michael Carrick hints at drastic United response after Leeds refereeing storm



Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has strongly hinted that the club could appeal the red card that was shown to Lisandro Martinez in the loss to Leeds United.

Controversial calls

United found themselves at the end of more officiating drama, this time during the 2-1 defeat to historic rivals Leeds.

Noah Okafor’s first-half double gave Leeds a commanding advantage heading into the break. Both of Okafor’s goals were a consequence of some pitiful defending from the hosts. In the build-up to the first goal, however, Dominic Calvert-Lewin appeared to elbow Leny Yoro in the face. The incident did not affect the strike, which stood.

Things went from bad to worse for United when Martinez was given his marching orders in the 56th minute after he was judged to have pulled Calvert-Lewin’s hair.

Referee Paul Tierney reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor and showed Martinez a red card for violent conduct, meaning he will be unavailable for the next three games.

Casemiro pulled one back for the Red Devils but the hosts eventually had to come to terms with the loss, which is just the second of Carrick’s tenure since he replaced Ruben Amorim in the Old Trafford dugout.

In his interview with Sky Sports, an angry Carrick labelled Tierney’s decision “shocking,” bemoaning the officiating calls that continue to cost United. Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Carrick reiterated his stance, while also questioning why the Calvert-Lewin and Yoro incident was not scrutinised. He insisted that Leeds’ opener should not have stood.

Carrick also hinted that United may appeal the decision, seeking to overturn Martinez’s red card.

Carrick’s remarks

The 44-year-old coach told journalists, “He [Martinez] gets an arm in the face to start with, so he’s off balance and they’re grappling, and then he almost just goes to touch him and grab his shirt.”

“And he ends up catching his hair, and touching the back of his hair. Then the bobble comes out and you get a red card for it. It’s not aggressive, there’s no jolt, no tug, no sudden movement, he kind of touches it, glances through it, and we’ve got to be careful with where the game is going if you’re getting red cards for that.”

“But then you can do two arms in the face for the first goal, and that is deemed alright. It’s a shocking decision, an absolutely shocking decision.”

Carrick added, “There were bits in the first half we could have done better with. When you go one-goal down, it makes it a little bit more difficult, and I have to say the goal itself, Leny Yoro gets an arm smashed in the back of his head. That’s worth looking at again if you haven’t seen that. I don’t know how that doesn’t get overturned as a goal, it’s a clear smash in the side of his head, so that first goal shouldn’t stand, and it puts us in a difficult situation.”

“We couldn’t quite get to grips with it at certain points and then I was really pleased with the reaction in the second half to try get something from the game.”

“It’s two decisions for me, the first goal, if that is overturned, it’s a massive moment, he’s kind of gone like that [gestures a push] to Leny’s head. But the red card, I have to say, that is really concerning. I know he touched his hair, but there’s a difference between touching someone’s hair the way he has and pushing someone’s hair really aggressively and tugging on it. It’s really concerning.”

Asked if United would appeal, Carrick answered, “I’m going to have to discuss it, but I think it’s a bad decision, so we’ll have to see.”

He further stated, “When the dust settles on tonight, we’re in a decent position and we’ll make the most of it with whatever players we have available. Hopefully Licha is still available, but we’ll see.”

United remain in third place in the Premier League table, level on points with Aston Villa in fourth.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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