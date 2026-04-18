Marcos Rojo: Ex-Man United star faces backlash with Racing Club

Manchester United’s performance in the transfer market over the last decade has left a lot to be desired, with a raft of players failing to live up to their reputations after signing for the club.

This has left United languishing behind the leading lights in the Premier League, with off-the-pitch decisions having a huge effect on what happens on it.

United are now without a league title in 13 years and look as far away as ever, largely due to mismanagement at the top of the club, including player transfers over that time.

Argentine centre-back one of many mistakes

One of the many players who fall into the category of coming up short in Manchester is South American defender Marcos Rojo, who signed for the club from Sporting CP in the summer of 2014 for a £16 million fee. The centre-back never quite got to grips with the English game but did spend six years at Old Trafford, making over 120 appearances for the Reds.

Rojo was famed for his crunching tackles and erratic nature, which saw more of the ridiculous than the sublime during his time at the Theatre of Dreams.

He has since moved back to his homeland, playing for Racing Club in the Argentine top flight, and is enduring a tough spell with his new team, which he joined from Boca Juniors in the last transfer window.

Still a liability

As reported by The Mirror, Rojo has been sent off twice for Racing Club across 15 games, with his latest dismissal coming after a meltdown that will come as no surprise to United fans.

Rojo was sent off against River Plate for slapping an opponent when defending a corner, before blowing up at the referee who sent him for an early bath after a VAR check in the 2-0 defeat.

Due to the nature of the incident, the 36-year-old has since seen his suspension extended to four games, which could spell the end of his career at Racing Club, with his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

The latest misdemeanour could lead to Rojo wondering whether to continue playing the game at all, given his age and contractual situation. Incredibly, the hothead was never sent off during his time in United but did get away with one or two over-the-top challenges that would surely have seen him dismissed had VAR been present at the time.

Despite getting nowhere near a league title, Rojo did win a Europa League, FA Cup, and League Cup at Old Trafford but never really cemented his place in the starting XI on a regular basis.

An injury crisis in defence ahead of tonight’s crunch clash with Chelsea has left Ayden Heaven the only fit centre-back at Michael Carrick’s disposal, meaning Rojo might have locked down a spot if he was still plying his trade at Old Trafford.

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