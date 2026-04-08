Bruno Fernandes: Man United talisman is the Premier League’s best player

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is a frontrunner to be crowned the Premier League’s Player of the Year – and this incredible statistic proves exactly why he deserves the award.

The Heartbeat of the Team

The Red Devils look set to emerge from a chaotic season with a pivotal return to Europe’s elite competition next year, despite that prospect having seemed remote over a brutal winter period at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim‘s tumultuous tenure came to an abrupt end at the start of January after a complete breakdown in his relationship with the INEOS executive structure, though murmurings of discontent had been bubbling beneath the surface for weeks before.

A explosive meeting with sporting director Jason Wilcox after being held to a draw by an abject Wolverhampton Wanderers side on 30 December signalled the beginning of the end for the Portuguese tactician’s time in England.

Less than a week later, Amorim took aim at the club’s hierarchy in a bombastic interview at Elland Road, levelling veiled accusations at Wilcox and recruitment director Christopher Vivell after another disappointing stalemate with Leeds United. It proved his death knell.

Within 24 hours, the former Sporting manager had been sacked, replaced by under-18s coach Darren Fletcher on a temporary basis before Michael Carrick was handed the reins as caretaker until the end of the season. The transformation Carrick has overseen over the last three months has exposed Amorim, however, with United having climbed to third in the table, picking up seven wins, two draws and just one loss in 10 games – the best form amongst any side in the league.

At the heart of this remarkable upturn has been Fernandes, restored to his rightful throne as the team’s No.10. The Portugal international has returned three goals and eight assists in this more familiar role. There is a strong chance of breaking the Premier League’s record for the latter, which stands at 20 – he is currently on 16 with seven games to go.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 28 28 8 16 3 - 2,438' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 30 29 8 17 3 - 2,573'

However, truth be told, Fernandes’ form across the entire turbulent campaign has been imperious, ranking highly across both offensive and defensive metrics, given Amorim’s baffling decision to permanently redeploy him as a box-to-box midfielder, playing as close to his own box as the opposition’s.

In an interview last summer, Casemiro – another player to be reborn under Carrick’s tutelage, alongside his partner in crime, Kobbie Mainoo – described Fernandes as the “heartbeat” of the team. It’s little exaggeration to say United would have flatlined without their talismanic leader this season.

A League of His Own

While it’s unusual for a footballer to be awarded Player of the Season when their team fails to win, or at least meaningfully compete, for major honours, Fernandes has made as convincing an argument as possible to be the exception which proves the rule.

The 31-year-old’s stellar leadership and unrelenting work-rate off the ball are as good as anyone else in the Premier League. But his creativity in possession puts him in a world of his own – as a statistic by Statman Dave proves.

If you exclude set-pieces for Bruno Fernandes but include them for everybody else, he still has the most chances created in the Premier League this season (66). 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0ylbbSQB5d — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 8, 2026

Tweet: “If you exclude set-pieces for Bruno Fernandes but include them for everybody else, he still has the most chances created in the Premier League this season (66).”

Set-pieces have dominated England’s top division this season, with Arsenal on course to win their first title in 23 years largely down to their prowess from corners and free-kicks. The fact that Fernandes is still the most productive creator in the country while ignoring his contributions from dead ball situations almost beggars belief – and is the best piece of evidence available to confirm he is the Premier League’s best player.

When the other contenders for the award are considered, such as Arsenal’s defensive lynchpins Gabriel Magalhães or Declan Rice, there can be only be one winner.

Final Thoughts

United are blessed to have a prodigious talent like Fernandes as their leader, with every member of the Old Trafford faithful praying he remains in Manchester past the summer as rumours swirl over a bombshell exit.

And while success for the Red Devils this season will simply constitute securing Champions League football, the Portuguese deserves more. He must be recognised as England’s finest footballer, with the cherry on top of that well-deserved cake being to break the Premier League’s assist record. He just needs his teammates to assist him over the line for the latter, while his peers elsewhere in the country vote en masse for the former.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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