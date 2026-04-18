Michael Carrick: Ornstein drops key update on Man United coach

Manchester United are preparing for another managerial upheaval as their search for Sir Alex Ferguson’s rightful heir continues. The Red Devils have had several false starts, with quite a few promising managerial reigns ending in disappointment.

INEOS have made significant changes to the squad since taking charge and are preparing for another vital transfer window ahead. However, United’s search for their next permanent manager has added further intrigue to the upcoming summer.

The Red Devils thought they had found the man to take them back to the top when they replaced former manager Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim in November 2024. Unfortunately, the Portuguese head coach only lasted 14 months at the Theatre of Dreams before vacating his position in January this year.

The Premier League giants opted to appoint Michael Carrick as caretaker manager until the end of the campaign, with a permanent appointment expected before the new season. However, the Englishman has done a commendable job so far, adding further spice to United’s managerial hunt.

United’s managerial dilemma

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season, and results initially failed to improve this year despite significant investment in the squad last summer. That saw Amorim lose his job, but the English giants have turned over a new leaf following Carrick’s arrival.

The Red Devils have registered seven wins and two draws in their 11 games under the Englishman, who has propelled them to third in the league table. There have been calls to hand Carrick the full-time job, but his candidature has taken a hit following a recent poor run.

Michael Carrick Managerial Stats

Team From To Played (P) Wins (W) Draws (D) Losses (L) Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3 Manchester United 13 January 2026 Present 11 7 2 2 63.6 Total 150 72 27 51 48.0

United have managed just one win in their last four games, which includes two defeats. Carrick’s position has also been weakened by the availability of Andoni Iraola this summer and Julian Nagelsmann’s reported interest in the Old Trafford job.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United are unsure about offering the Englishman the full-time job. Acclaimed journalist David Ornstein has now provided an update on the situation.

Carrick in pole position

Responding to fans’ queries on The Athletic’s Q&A, Ornstein suggested that Carrick remains the favourite for the full-time job. He said: “I hear United have completed all of their background work and no doubt spoken to representatives, although I’m told no interviews with candidates have taken place yet.”

“It’s a huge call for United and their sporting director Jason Wilcox — he’s leading the process and will make a recommendation to the board. As things stand, it might feel like Carrick is in pole position.”

With Luis Enrique set to sign an extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Carlo Ancelotti also expected to extend his stay with Brazil, there are very few experienced options available to United.

Final Thoughts

Carrick could still stay in contention for the full-time job if he manages to secure a top-four finish this season. The Englishman, as such, will be desperate to return to winning ways against Chelsea this weekend at Stamford Bridge.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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