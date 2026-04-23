Patrick Dorgu injury update will delight United fans



Manchester United are set to receive a welcome boost ahead of their crucial Premier League encounter against Liverpool on May 3.

The Red Devils have missed an out-and-out left winger this season, with Matheus Cunha forced to play there in the absence of senior options.

When Michael Carrick was appointed as caretaker head coach, he opted to play Patrick Dorgu in that position.

Former boss Ruben Amorim saw the Dane more as a wingback than a winger, but the move to play the 21-year-old in an advanced role worked wonders.

Patrick Dorgu: impressive form under Carrick

He scored in consecutive games, against league leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal, as the 20-time English league champions won both contests.

However, the former Lecce star suffered a hamstring injury during the game at the Emirates, which has kept him sidelined for 10 games.

Reputed source Sully has now claimed that the Denmark international is eyeing a comeback in time for the Liverpool game.

He is close to full fitness and will rejoin team training very soon. The Brentford game on Monday is expected to come too soon for Patrick Dorgu.

Injury update

“Patrick Dorgu was in fine form during Michael Carrick’s first two games, impressing off the left and scoring a stunning goal in a 3-2 win over Arsenal, which was on the back of the net in the Manchester derby.

“However, the outing at the Emirates Stadium ended on a sour note as he pulled his hamstring while chasing after a ball over the top and was ruled out for at least ten weeks and has missed every game since.

“Roundtable understands that Patrick Dorgu is targeting a return for the Liverpool game on Sunday, 3 May. Further, the Danish international is expected to resume group training soon as he nears a return from injury.

“Manchester United face a tough Brentford side on Monday, 27 April. While it’s not impossible for Dorgu to return for this game, it’s considered less likely by those familiar with the situation.”

Transfer situation revealed

The impressive form shown by Patrick Dorgu has also changed United’s minds when it comes to recruiting a left winger in the summer.

His return will be a huge boost for Carrick, as he looks to guide United back into the Champions League while finishing as high up the Premier League table as possible.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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