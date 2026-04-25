Antony reveals why leaving Man United for Spain was his best move yet

Manchester United have signed some high-profile flops over the last decade or so, with an eye-watering amount of money being wasted on players who have simply not lived up to their billing.

Brazilian winger Antony certainly falls into that category after United splashed out more than £80 million to bring the former Ajax man to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old started like a house on fire, scoring a goal on his debut against Arsenal, followed by strikes in each of his next two games, making him the first player to score in each of his opening three games for the club. However, things quickly went south for the wide man, who found the pace and power of the English game just too much to handle.

Spanish sanctuary

After struggling to get minutes in Manchester, Antony spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis and agreed a deal last summer to make his stay in Spain a permanent one.

The forward has impressed during his time on the continent, with the intensity of the Spanish top flight allowing him to flourish in La Liga.

In an exclusive interview ESPN Brazil, Antony has spoken about his time in Spain and feels he made the right decision for his career and his family to leave Old Trafford when he did.

“It was one of the best decisions of my life (staying at Betis), I’m really happy. My family played a big part in the decision; seeing them happy is important – it makes things easier on the pitch when my family is doing well,” he said.

After a strong season, Antony now has his sights set on the World Cup, with Brazil one of the favourites for the tournament. However, despite featuring in the 2022 competition, he has seen his caps limited under Carlo Ancelotti, who will have the final say on how he spends his summer.

“My biggest dream is to play in the World Cup, but I have to do my bit, do my job – selection is a consequence of that. I really want to return and play in my second World Cup. It’s always my goal to wear the national team shirt,” he added.

Replacements doing nicely at Old Trafford

Despite Antony looking good in the sunshine, there are no regrets in moving him on, given his disappointing performances for the majority of his time in Manchester.

Furthermore, INEOS have found more than adequate replacements in attacking areas, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo showing they are much more reliable in the Premier League than the Brazilian.

United are on course to secure Champions League football for next season, which will mean a successful season for the current crop, who could have wasted another campaign had their form not picked up at the turn of the year.

A win against Brentford on Monday night would all but secure a return to Europe’s top table, with Antony and Betis likely to have to make do with a place in the Europa League next term, sitting in fifth place in the La Liga table.

Featured image Fran Santiago via Getty Images

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