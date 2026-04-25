Predicted Man United lineup vs Brentford: Carrick to make two crucial changes



Harry Maguire returns for Manchester United as Michael Carrick’s men prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday evening. Leny Yoro might also be available, but the big question is whether Carrick will break up the Noussair Mazraoui – Ayden Heaven partnership that kept a clean sheet last time out against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Defence

Senne Lammens will be in goal.

It is a tough call for Carrick, but Maguire’s experience and seniority will probably see him edge out one of the Stamford Bridge heroes. We believe experience will again be key to this decision and that he will play alongside Mazraoui, with Heaven returning to the bench.

Even if Yoro is fit, he is unlikely to go straight into the starting XI as his recent form has been indifferent.

Diogo Dalot will play at right-back, particularly if Mazraoui stays at centre-back. Luke Shaw will once again start at left-back.

Matthijs de Ligt is making progress in his return from injury and could return before the end of the season. Lisandro Martinez is still suspended. Patrick Dorgu is back in full training but is probably a week away from making the matchday squad.

Midfield and Attack

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo will be the central midfield pivot. Manuel Ugarte is a backup option.

Bruno Fernandes will play ahead of them in the number 10 role, with Matheus Cunha on the left wing.

As for the right-wing and centre-forward positions, Carrick has been rotating Ben Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad, with none of the three really at the top of their game right now. Amad could return to the starting line-up, with Mbeumo up top and Sesko dropping back to the bench.

Mbeumo will certainly want to play against his old team and Amad’s work rate will be important against the busy Bees. Mason Mount and Josh Zirkzee are also available if Carrick decides to change things up.

Final Thoughts

Maguire to return in defence

Heaven, Sesko to drop to the bench

Amad returns on the right-wing

Mbeumo up front

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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