Matheus Cunha makes stunning claim about “unbelievable” Bruno Fernandes



Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has hailed Bruno Fernandes, while delivering a bold verdict on the playmaker.

Sensational Bruno

Fernandes is enjoying another brilliant season at United, with the captain leading the charge to secure Champions League football.

He has registered an impressive eight goals and a Premier League-high 18 assists. Fernandes is just two assists away from matching the top-flight record (20), which is held jointly by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

United have five games left to play before the close of the campaign, so there is every chance that Fernandes surpasses them and becomes the Premier League’s undisputed assist king.

The Portugal international’s fine performances have sparked calls for him to be named the Premier League Player of the Year, despite the fact that United will not win the title. Speaking to TNT Sports, Cunha got behind the push, claiming that Fernandes is the deserving winner of the prize.

Cunha backs Fernandes

Cunha told the news outlet, “The Premier League is very tight, it is very close, it is very intense. So, when you have this space, then you need to attack – with and without the ball. So I think to have unbelievable players around you… Bruno is the biggest example, of course. For me, he is the player of the year.”

“But it is like I said before, to adapt in these kind of details, they will give you better feedback to talk, to understand. Like I came here this season, and I know how the club was before. And to come here, I prefer to play in a different position, but I am 100% ready to adapt my game to help the team.”

“You need to adapt your game for team-mates also, and Bruno is this kind of guy, you know, who can [be in] the space when no one else can, so sometimes you only need to run in.”

“We speak so much in training. It is like, ‘how can we improve together, how can we adapt, be a bit closer, have this chance in games?’. We feel happy, because it is coming from training into the games.”

Wonder strike

Perhaps Cunha’s best United goal so far was his winning effort against Arsenal in January. He scored from distance to secure all three points for the Red Devils at the Emirates.

The Brazilian told Owen Hargreaves, “I didn’t realise I was so far from the goal. I didn’t realise I was so far from the goal,” he conceded. “Everyone came to me like ‘mate, unbelievable goal, so far [away].’ I say, ‘no guys, I feel like I am in the zone.’ You can see in my movement, I feel like I am close to the goal.”

“If I put the ball there, maybe it would be a good ball, I didn’t feel like I was so far, and then when I saw the video I was like, ‘wow’. Maybe if I saw the video before, I would not shoot like this.”

United return to action on Monday when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.

The club confirmed that Cunha was absent from Thursday’s training session at Carrington because he was taking a recovery day.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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