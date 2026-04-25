Karim Adeyemi: Man United’s transfer plan for Dortmund star unveiled

Manchester United are preparing a blockbuster move to sign Borussia Dortmund speedster Karim Adeyemi, if the latest report is to be believed.

Touchline Terror

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their flanks this summer, with reinforcements wanted at left-back and left wing to address the lopsided squad at Old Trafford.

While big-money targets like Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig) and Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) are the leading options out wide, the club’s focus on rebuilding the midfield may force them to consider a more cost-effective alternative.

Enter Adeyemi, the 24-year-old Germany international who is one of the fastest players in Bundesliga history and has rapidly emerged as a priority for INEOS. United are understood to be long-term admirers of the Munich native, with an exit from the Signal Iduna Park almost certain after clashes with the Dortmund coaching staff.

Comfortable on both wings or through the middle, Adeyemi’s potent combination of devastating speed and incisive runs makes him a nightmare for opposition full-backs to track. There are understandable concerns over another import from Dortmund arriving and failing to adapt to the cut and thrust of Premier League football, with the foul stench of Jadon Sancho only coming to an end this summer after five years of trying.

However, Adeyemi’s raw attributes make him an ideal candidate to break this curse, and his attacking threat has translated to 10 goals and five assists this season. Last year, he recorded 12 goals and 11 assists, strengthening his case.

The Race is On

United are not alone in their admiration of the German, however, with both Arsenal and Chelsea understood to be interested this summer. A report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed a bid worth €65-70 million would be enough to prise him from Dortmund as England’s elite eye a move.

Jorge Mendes is now representing Adeyemi as well, a tell-tale sign that a player is ready to push for an exit. The Portuguese super-agent has an excellent working relationship with executives at Old Trafford, having brokered deals for Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte in the same summer.

Sports Boom reveals that this pressure off the pitch and his poor attitude on it have led Dortmund to decide to “cash in” as a compromise on price seen as a “necessity” to secure much-needed funds.

“Dortmund management, which at one point valued Adeyemi at €60-70 million, is now adopting a more pragmatic stance. Although Dortmund still believes in the player’s potential, they view a sale as a ‘necessity’ due to the decline in professional standards and the deadlock in new contract negotiations.

“Sources close to the club state that Dortmund is ready to sacrifice Adeyemi to balance the financial books and undergo a comprehensive squad overhaul.

“Dortmund are ready to open negotiations in the €60 million bracket following the player’s disciplinary problems. However, with giants like Arsenal and Manchester United entering the fray, the goal is for this figure to reach higher levels including add-ons.”

Crucially, the report states United are “expected to submit an official package” once the summer window opens.

Adeyemi’s contract expires next year, which is “forcing Dortmund to sell this summer.” Aware of the financial strength in England, he is said to be demanding a salary in the “£150,000 – £180,000 per week bracket”.

Final Thoughts

INEOS have steadfastly sought to eliminate bad influences from the dressing room since taking the helm in 2024. A big-money move for a player with a questionable reputation at his current club runs antithetical to this pursuit, even if a €60m (£52m) bid looks certain to bring him to Old Trafford.

While Adeyemi might tick a lot of boxes stylistically, concerns over his attitude and application should cause concern for United’s rulers. If they are readying a raid due to Adeyemi’s cut-price availability, this must be balanced against the risk he presents to a policy which would raise alarm bells if he was already a Red Devil.

Feature image Pau Barrena via Getty Images

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