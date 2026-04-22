Yan Diomande: Man United plot to hijack Liverpool’s deal for Leipzig star

Manchester United are reportedly ready to launch an explosive hijack of Liverpool’s deal to sign Yan Diomande as a war threatens to erupt between the bitter rivals.

Breakout Star

Diomande has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Europe after a scintillating debut season in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig.

Signed last summer for €20 million from Spanish minnows Leganes, the German club were clearly aware of the 19-year-old winger’s talents, given he had played just 10 times in LaLiga. However, even the most optimistic scout at the Red Bull Arena could not have predicted the meteoric rise Diomande would enjoy for his new club.

The Ivory Coast international, who played alongside Amad at the Africa Cup of Nations, has returned 13 goals and six assists in all competitions. He has firmly taken on the challenge of being Leipzig’s most potent attacking force, often facing double or even triple coverage from opposition defences.

However, a devastating combination of dizzying skills and freakish athleticism has overwhelmed full-backs in Germany – on both sides, as the ambipedal winger is equally effective on either flank.

Despite having less than 18 months of senior football under his belt, Diomande ranks amongst the top three dribblers in Europe – alongside Lamine Yamal and Jeremy Doku – and is off the charts for expected threat (xT), a metric used to judge how dangerous a player’s attacking contributions are.

It’s obvious, therefore, why virtually every top club across the continent, including the Red Devils, are chomping at the bit to strike a deal this summer. However, Leipzig are acutely aware of the prodigious talent in their ranks – and have stuck a prohibitive €100m (£87m) price tag on his head to fend off the long line of suitors.

United vs Liverpool

Liverpool are considered the frontrunners to sign Diomande as their “top target” to replace Mohamed Salah, whose time at Anfield will come to an end after this season’s denouement. The Merseyside club are understood to have already made contact with the Ivorian’s camp as a precursor to negotiations with Leipzig.

However, an explosive report by Spanish outlet Sport now claims United are “prepared to meet” the £87m valuation – a club-record fee for Leipzig – after already holding talks to scope out a deal. Chelsea are also mentioned as a suitor willing to cough up the cash, though the Blues are not thought to be as committed as the two red sides in the north-west.

European champions Paris Saint-Germain are another contender to have expressed interest, with sporting director Luis Campos having held face-to-face talks with Diomande’s representatives. However, the Ligue 1 giant are heavily stacked on the wings, suggesting their interest is more from admiration than need.

Final Thoughts

Diomande’s profile – an electric winger capable of thriving on either flank with outstanding athleticism – mirrors strongly that of Antoine Semenyo, who rejected United’s advances over Christmas in favour of the blue half of Manchester.

This is clearly the type of wide player INEOS are desperate to add to their ranks, particularly as last summer’s big-money recruit, Matheus Cunha, is better when playing more centrally than out on the wing, as he has been forced to in recent months.

Diomande would be a game-changing signing at Old Trafford, both in terms of his quality as an individual and his ability to help bring balance to the collective. And while the fee in question is exorbitant, attacking equilibrium is rarely cheap – nor is the chance to strike a deadly blow to your most hated rival’s summer plans.

Featured image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images

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