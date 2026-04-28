Casemiro receives big honour after monster performance vs. Brentford



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has received top recognition following his commanding display for the club in the 2-1 win over Brentford.

Midfield boss

Casemiro played a key role as United secured all three points against Brentford on Monday evening, to inch closer towards securing Champions League football.

He broke the deadlock inside 11 minutes, heading home a delivery from Harry Maguire. The goal marked Casemiro’s ninth of the season, in what is statistically the most prolific campaign of his career.

Benjamin Sesko added a second for United just before the break, ensuring that Mathias Jensen’s 87th-minute strike was only a consolation prize for the Bees.

Beyond his goal, Casemiro also bossed the midfield and was particularly brilliant towards the end of the game as he won multiple fouls that helped the Red Devils get over the line.

The Brazilian also contributed 11 tackles, nine clearances and seven passes into the final third.

He shared another emotional moment with fans, reigniting calls for United to overturn their decision to release him at the end of the season.

However, head coach Michael Carrick confirmed that there will be no U-turn and Casemiro is still expected to depart once his contract expires. The five-time Champions League winner’s heroics vs. Brentford have seen him nominated for the Premier League Player of the Matchweek award.

Casemiro honoured

The Premier League announced on Tuesday that Casemiro features on a list of seven players all vying to win the prize.

Should Casemiro come out on top, it would be his second award of the season, having already earned it in Matchweek 24.

Other United players who have scooped it up include Bruno Fernandes (five times), Bryan Mbeumo, Harry Maguire, Sesko and Patrick Dorgu.

You can vote for Casemiro here.

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social