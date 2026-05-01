Donyel Malen: Dutch forward’s form giving Man United ideas



Despite having one of the fiercest attacks in England, with only Arsenal and Manchester City having scored more goals, Manchester United still have an appetite to strengthen their forward line further.

The Red Devils appear determined to build the best attack in both England and Europe, and to achieve that, they are targeting two signings this summer.

INEOS are expected to pursue a left winger and a backup striker, with the latter contingent on Joshua Zirkzee’s departure.

Donyell Malen interests Manchester United

While the identity of their preferred winger remains a mystery, Corriere dello Sport have dropped a massive hint regarding the striker that United could pursue.

As per the Italian outlet via Sport Witness:

“The big clubs are watching the Aston Villa loanee (Donyel Malen) while he shines in the Italian capital.”

The report goes on to identify exactly which clubs have been keeping tabs on the Dutch attacker, who has notched 11 goals in 14 games:

“Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle United all have their eye on Donyell Malen.”

Roma tempted to sell him at a profit

According to the report, Roma, who brought Donyell Malen in on loan in January, will look to make his move permanent.

The Giallorossi hold a €25 million (£21.5m) option to do so, and once he becomes their player outright, they could be tempted to cash in, but only if a €50 million (£43m) offer arrives.

Price a put-off

While the links to Malen are understandable, splashing that kind of money on the 27-year-old is hard to justify.

He failed to make a significant impact at Villa Park, and bringing him back to the Premier League carries some risk.

Had he been available at a price closer to Roma’s purchase price, the calculus would look very different. At that figure, he could yet have proven the Benjamin Sesko deputy many had hoped Zirkzee would become.

Featured image by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

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