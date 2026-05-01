Morten Hjulmand: Why Sporting CP star is closer than ever to Man United move



Manchester United’s desire to bring Morten Hjulmand to Old Trafford has received a major boost, according to a Portuguese report.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, all eyes are on how INEOS will revamp this Manchester United midfield.

Casemiro is leaving, and Manuel Ugarte is also widely expected to depart, giving the Red Devils a big reason to rebuild their engine room. United have therefore been linked with several fantastic central midfielders.

One of these is Sporting CP’s pass master Hjulmand.

Morten Hjulmand a top target

Hjulmand is a player the Red Devils have long admired. And it’s easy to understand why: a complete, tactically disciplined deep-lying midfielder who dictates the tempo with smart passing and anchors the team by breaking up play, the Danish international is one of the finest defensive midfielders around.

Manchester City transfer battle

Reports have suggested that the Red Devils face a tough battle for his services with their noisy neighbours, Manchester City, also keen.

It was suggested that City’s director of football, Hugo Viana, who played a key role in Sporting signing Hjulmand from Lecce, would look to use his connections at the Portuguese club to win the race for the midfielder.

That was obviously going to make things difficult for United. However, as INEOS were also drawing up a plan to trounce their City rivals, they have now been handed a key reason why they may not need to.

City’s position in this transfer

As per A Bola, City are now set to be the least of United’s worries in their pursuit of Hjulmand.

The Portuguese outlet reports:

“Hjulmand’s future seems to be moving further away from Alvalade and closer to the Theatre of Dreams…

“United has jumped into pole position.”

The report goes on to explain why:

“City were once considered strong suitors, but the situation has radically changed in recent days.

“The Citizens have reportedly shifted their focus to Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest, leaving the path clearer for the Red Devils.”

On the figure INEOS may need to part with, the report reveals an agreement between Hjulmand and Sporting, the Portuguese champions, “for Sporting to agree to sit at the negotiating table for sums between €40 and €50 million.”

INEOS must act

At around £43 million, Hjulmand represents a deal too good to ignore, and with their biggest transfer rival now out of the picture, it would be surprising if INEOS let this opportunity pass.

They simply should not. With Hjulmand, the Red Devils can still land that marquee midfield signing, one that, alongside further additions, lays the foundation for a dominant new era at Old Trafford.

Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

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