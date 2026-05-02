Michael Carrick’s Man United fate may hinge on Steve Holland twist



The fate of Michael Carrick at Manchester United may hinge on the future of his assistant coach Steve Holland, according to a fresh report.

Leading candidate

Carrick has done a tremendous job at United since he was named as Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement at the start of the year.

He has taken charge of 13 games, winning nine, drawing two and losing two. Heading into the Liverpool game on Sunday, United sit in third place in the Premier League and on the cusp of securing a sensational return to the Champions League.

United need just two points from their remaining four games to mathematically book their spot in the prestigious continental competition. Under Carrick, performances have also significantly improved. The legendary midfielder enjoys significant support both internally and outside the club, with several former players calling on United to stick with him.

Yet, United are no closer to determining whether or not Carrick will be handed the job on a permanent basis.

The football leadership group insist that no knee-jerk reactions will be made and an appointment will only get over the line once all available and suitable options have been considered. Other managers believed to be in the running for the Old Trafford hot seat include Andoni Iraola, Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner and Gareth Southgate.

According to ESPN, United have made “informal” enquiries about these alternatives, but Carrick is the frontrunner for the job.

ESPN say that United have been keen to limit formal contact so as not to cause distractions while the hunt for the Champions League is still on.

However, another variable could prove decisive in United’s decision-making regarding Carrick, namely, the future of Holland.

Holland twist

Like Carrick, Holland has been widely credited for United’s turnaround over the past few months.

A former Chelsea and England coach, he boasts top-level experience and has regularly featured alongside Carrick in the dugout.

ESPN write, “One key consideration for United around the possibility of Carrick being given the job permanently is the future of assistant Steve Holland and whether the 56-year-old is also open to extending his stay.”

“Holland arrived at the club with Carrick in January and has been an influential figure behind the scenes alongside other members of the backroom staff, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans and Travis Binnion.”

If Holland stays, Carrick’s position would appear to be strengthened even more than it already is.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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