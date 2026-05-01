Radek Vitek issues update on his future as Bristol City spell nears end



Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek has shared an update on his future as his Bristol City stint draws to a close.

Impressive loan spell

Vitek has enjoyed a superb loan spell at Bristol, having joined the club last summer from United.

He was initially brought in to provide cover after goalkeeper Max O’Leary sustained an injury. Vitek impressed while O’Leary was sidelined, and kept his place even when he returned to action.

The United shot-stopper was a regular under now-sacked boss Gerhard Struber, and the trend has carried forward since Roy Hodgson was named as the Austrian coach’s replacement.

Vitek has made 40 Championship appearances, keeping 11 clean sheets in that period. Bristol are unsurprisingly keen on keeping him beyond the end of the season but the decision ultimately rests with United, who will undoubtedly assess the situation more keenly in the summer.

Ahead of Bristol’s meeting with Stoke City this weekend, Vitek spoke to Bristol Live and pointed out that this weekend may be the last time he walks out at Ashton Gate in the club’s colours. On what the future holds for him, he explained that he will first return to United to understand what the club’s stance is.

Vitek gives update on his future

Vitek told the news outlet, “Look, now at the moment it’s really hard to tell for me. I’m focusing on the next game because, like I say, I want to have a proper game tomorrow, win, and [then] we will see what the future holds.”

“I think at the moment, basically, it’s go to Manchester United, and we will see what the solution will be there. What does the future hold for me? We will see what the options will be and what Manchester United will want to do with me: if they want to keep me there, sell me, loan me.”

Asked about the possibility of another Bristol stint, the 22-year-old answered, “At the moment, I can’t really speak much about the future because I don’t even know. It’s really hard, but I’ve enjoyed every moment here. I really like the club. We will see.”

He continued, “The fans have been absolutely fantastic with me for the whole season. It’s special to play in front of fans, that’s why I’m looking forward to tomorrow so much. You never know what the future holds, but it might be the last time where I walk out in Ashton Gate in a Bristol City shirt.”

Vitek insisted that come what may, he will cherish his memories at the club and look back with great fondness.

“Look, always when I’m going to look back at Bristol City [and my] time here, I’m always going to be thinking really positively, because it’s been an absolutely amazing year for me, on and off the pitch. I’ve enjoyed the football, I’ve enjoyed the life away from the pitch, I’ve enjoyed the people around the club.”

“It’s been an absolute pleasure, and I’m always going to remember Bristol City with massive positivity and as a really happy place. It would be really good for everyone, for the team, for the club, for me personally, for Roy, everyone, to finish with a win and hopefully have a great day tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they welcome bitter rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford.

Feature image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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