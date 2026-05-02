Why Manchester United v Liverpool is about more than just Carrick’s future



Manchester United head into Sunday’s showdown against arch-rivals Liverpool FC knowing that a place in next season’s Champions League is practically assured for both sides.

That relative security has led Sky Sports’ Gary Neville to suggest that the managers will become the central story. However, there is far more at stake here than just the futures of Michael Carrick and Arne Slot.

Neville’s argument narrows the focus a bit too much, but he is right to suggest that perception is everything right now.

This is a game that offers both sides the chance to shape the narrative at a crucial juncture. In a campaign marked by wild swings in form and mood, Carrick and his players are just 90 minutes from a somewhat qualified ‘happy ending’.

Season of Flux Presents an Opportunity for Manchester United

Crucially, the encounter also presents the chance for a first league double over the Merseysiders since Jürgen Klopp’s debut season of 2015/16. Over that period of Liverpool dominance, United have oscillated between tense, hard-fought battles and heavy, chastening defeats.

A win at Old Trafford would be seen by many as evidence that Klopp’s departure, combined with a wider sense of Premier League flux, has disrupted the established order and opened a window of opportunity.

Victory would also sustain momentum. Results shape mood, which shapes everything else: fan sentiment, patience, and the atmosphere surrounding the club, among others. Keeping the United support onside makes the sense of progress easier to maintain and less prone to turbulence, all the way from the front of the stands to the heart of the boardroom.

In that boardroom, the sales pitches to transfer targets get much easier. The numbers being crunched to bring them in start to add up. Seeing which players flourish in a functional set up should make decisions about outgoings much clearer. The current positive picture continues to develop.

The Impact of United’s Momentum on the Dressing Room

That impact extends inside the dressing room as well. With European qualification within reach, a positive result would reinforce the belief that the team is moving in the right direction—something Carrick will need as he continues to embed his ideas.

Reduced pressure in the closing weeks would also create space to rotate, experiment, and introduce younger players such as Shea Lacey. The emphasis shifts from answering existential questions to refining what is already taking shape.

Having spent over a decade of his playing career testing himself in these games, few are better placed than Carrick himself to understand the demands of this fixture. For all the focus on what the result might mean for the two managers, its significance actually runs much deeper.

It will not suddenly make this a perfect season, but it will go a long way to helping us process what the hell just happened — and what comes next.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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