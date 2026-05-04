Bruno Fernandes: Man United catalyst helps take down Liverpool

Manchester United secured a massive victory over Liverpool to guarantee Champions League football for next season.

Story of the match

The 3-2 victory was sealed after Kobbie Mainoo fired in a late winner.

United had taken control of the game early on when Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko scored to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

Nonetheless, they were pegged back at the start of the second half after two big errors from Amad and then Senne Lammens.

Bruno Fernandes

Strangely, Bruno Fernandes did not score a goal or provide an assist in the game but was still pivotal to the performance.

His header set up Sesko to score but did not count as an assist as Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saved the effort into the Slovenian striker’s path.

In the match, Fernandes made six key passes and created two big chances.

The Portugal international also completed two of his four cross attempts.

His passing was not the most accurate, as he only managed to complete 78% of his passes, but as usual, he was charged with trying to make things happen and lead the counter-attack.

He also had two shots on goal, one that hit the target and forced the visiting goalkeeper into a save.

As usual, Fernandes helped out defensively with one interception and two clearances during the game.

The attacking midfielder did have a quiet game in terms of duels, though, as he won just one of his four ground duels.

The Portuguese star is still on 19 Premier League assists and has three games remaining to make the two he needs to break Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s record of 20.

Bruno Fernandes stats vs Liverpool

Stat Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.11 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.91 Big chances created 2 Key passes 6 Crosses (accurate) 4 (2) Accurate passes 28/36 (78%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 22/28 (79%) Passes in own half (acc.) 6/8 (75%) Long balls (accurate) 4/6 (67%) Total shots 2 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.25 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Touches 54 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 14 Total carrying distance 13.2 m Carries 2 Total progression 12.3 m Def. contributions 3 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 5 Ground duels (won) 4 (1) Fouls 2 Dribbled past 1

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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