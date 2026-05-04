Home » Bruno Fernandes: Man United catalyst helps take down Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes: Man United catalyst helps take down Liverpool

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Fernandes

Manchester United secured a massive victory over Liverpool to guarantee Champions League football for next season.

Story of the match

The 3-2 victory was sealed after Kobbie Mainoo fired in a late winner.

United had taken control of the game early on when Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko scored to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

Nonetheless, they were pegged back at the start of the second half after two big errors from Amad and then Senne Lammens.

Bruno Fernandes

Strangely, Bruno Fernandes did not score a goal or provide an assist in the game but was still pivotal to the performance.

His header set up Sesko to score but did not count as an assist as Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saved the effort into the Slovenian striker’s path.

In the match, Fernandes made six key passes and created two big chances.

The Portugal international also completed two of his four cross attempts.

His passing was not the most accurate, as he only managed to complete 78% of his passes, but as usual, he was charged with trying to make things happen and lead the counter-attack.

He also had two shots on goal, one that hit the target and forced the visiting goalkeeper into a save.

As usual, Fernandes helped out defensively with one interception and two clearances during the game.

The attacking midfielder did have a quiet game in terms of duels, though, as he won just one of his four ground duels.

The Portuguese star is still on 19 Premier League assists and has three games remaining to make the two he needs to break Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s record of 20.

Bruno Fernandes stats vs Liverpool

StatValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.11
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.91
Big chances created2
Key passes6
Crosses (accurate)4 (2)
Accurate passes28/36 (78%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)22/28 (79%)
Passes in own half (acc.)6/8 (75%)
Long balls (accurate)4/6 (67%)
Total shots2
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.25
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches54
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost14
Total carrying distance13.2 m
Carries2
Total progression12.3 m
Def. contributions3
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances2
Blocked shots0
Recoveries5
Ground duels (won)4 (1)
Fouls2
Dribbled past1

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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