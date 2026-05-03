Man United 3-2 Liverpool: Match Report

Manchester United welcomed Liverpool to Old Trafford in a huge grudge match.

First half

The Red Devils got off to the perfect start when Matheus Cunha smashed in a left-footed shot from outside the box to send Old Trafford into raptures.

United kept up the pressure at an electric pace and Fernandes squared the ball to Benjamin Sesko, who found a way to nudge the ball over the line to give United the start few would have dreamt of. Liverpool responded shortly after, as Cody Gakpo turned outside the box and fired a shot just wide of Senne Lammens’ goal.

United surged forward with incredible counter-attacking and Fernandes swept an effort just wide after a great ball by Bryan Mbeumo. Both teams had their moments in possession, but neither could carve out further clear-cut chances.

As time ticked into added time, Harry Maguire made an impressive block against a Ryan Gravenberch shot. The half-time whistle blew with United in control of the huge match at Old Trafford.

Second half

United started the second half in fine form and Mbeumo’s shot was deflected wide. From the resulting corner, Maguire’s header went harmlessly wide.

Amad came on at half-time and made a terrible start, passing the ball right to Dominik Szoboszlai, who cut through the United defence and slid the ball past Lammens to halve the deficit. United almost hit back after a long ball from Casemiro resulted in a world-class first touch by Fernandes, who plucked the ball out of the sky and passed into Mbeumo, whose delightful flick trickled against the post to dent what would have been a splendid team goal.

Liverpool surged forward in response and Florian Wirtz curled an effort just wide from outside the box. Lammens has been a huge figure for United this season, but he inexplicably gave the ball away from a goal kick and Gakpo slotted into an empty net to bring Liverpool level in front of a shell-shocked Old Trafford.

The visitors almost went in front from a free kick, but Lammens was able to kick the ball away to safety on his line.

United had a great chance to retake the lead, but Casemiro headed the ball right at Freddie Woodman from a Fernandes free kick.

In a crazy match, Kobbie Mainoo pounced on a loose ball and slid the ball into the corner in front of a delighted Stretford End to celebrate his new contract in style.

United had a great chance to score their fourth, but Dorgu dallied on the ball too long after being played in by Cunha.

Liverpool raced forward and almost found an equaliser when Rio Ngumoha fired just wide on the counter.

Dorgu then again found himself in oceans of space on the left of the penalty area but dragged his shot wide when he should have done better.

The Red Devils had another chance to kill off their huge rivals but Dalot fired over after a blistering counter-attack.

Luckily, the full time whistle blew and United secured their place in the Champions League for 2026/2027.

First XI: Lammens, Shaw, Maguire, Heaven, Dalot, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha

Subs: Amad, Dorgu, Zirkzee, Yoro

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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