Carrick explains half-time withdrawal of Benjamin Sesko in Liverpool win



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed the reason behind Benjamin Sesko’s half-time exit in the 3-2 victory over Liverpool.

United ease past Liverpool

United have booked their spot in next season’s Champions League after securing all three points against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha opened the scoring after just six minutes as he fired home from the edge of the area, having seen his initial effort blocked.

Sesko doubled United’s advantage shortly after Liverpool goalkeeper Freddie Woodman diverted a Bruno Fernandes delivery onto the thigh of the Slovenian striker, who turned it in from a couple of yards out.

It looked like the Red Devils were on track for a comfortable win but Amad’s mistake early into the second half was punished by Dominik Szoboszlai, who arrowed a low strike into the bottom corner of Senne Lammens’ goal. Lammens then turned possession over carelessly while trying to play out from the back, with a grateful Cody Gakpo all too happy to score and make it 2-2.

But Kobbie Mainoo had the last laugh, powering a stunning shot beyond Woodman to restore United’s lead and win it for his side.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Carrick hailed his players’ resilience and fighting spirit. Carrick also revealed that he took off Sesko during the break as an injury precaution.

Carrick’s remarks

Asked whether he was proud of the team’s performance, Carrick answered, “Yes in some ways the work that has been done, the way the players have played, we can take a lot from it.”

“Qualifying for the Champions League felt off in the distance at one point, it’s not something we celebrate really, we just want to finish high up in the league.”

On why United were so good, Carrick explained, “Good players and good staff definitely help. The connection we have as a group, overcoming change and difficult challenges. We’re just trying to do the right things and players have taken everything on so well, we want to finish the season strong.”

He continued, “We scored a lot of goals, we have scored in the past five games. Our focus has been out of possession work. We try to put our strength in the game, we started the game well, I’m just as pleased with the way we finished the game, two set backs could have knocked us but the players were quality, and we came out on top.”

On his players refocusing after conceding, Carrick remarked, “We go back to belief, which is tested in those moments, players want to work hard for each other. The tactics is one side and mentality is another. It gets you through difficult times.”

“In our league it is encouraging to see how we’ve done so well, we want to keep improving and we can’t underestimate what the players have done.”

The 44-year-old coach said about Sesko, “He’s been carrying a shin problem for some time, he got pushed and caught the bit that’s been causing him some problems.”

Asked what’s next, Carrick detailed, “It’s not about what I like or not like, it’s not in my control, everything has gone so well. We know the situation and we still want to get better and see what happens next.”

United are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Sunderland.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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