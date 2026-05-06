Goncalo Ramos: United vs Barcelona as low price emerges



Manchester United will be expected to challenge on all four fronts next season, having secured Champions League football after a gap of two years.

Despite a solid start to his Red Devils career, Benjamin Sesko will need support next season, especially given the increased number of matches.

The Slovenian has 12 goals in all competitions this season, including 10 in his last 15 outings, but United will be wary of repeating the Rasmus Hojlund experiment with their new No.9.

The Dane had arrived as a relatively young centre-forward, and instead of recruiting an experienced soldier alongside him, the 20-time English league champions asked him to shoulder the burden of leading the line on his own.

Sesko needs support up top

As a result, the Denmark international struggled and was loaned out to Napoli and it looks like he is set to stay there for the long term.

INEOS have plans to strengthen up top, but it is likely to be a low-cost signing given the need to reinforce midfield, defence, and the wide areas.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Goncalo Ramos has emerged as an option, with the defending Champions League winners open to a sale for around £26 million as per Football Italia.

Naturally, plenty of teams are eyeing the Portugal international, including several English giants like United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Newcastle.

Goncalo Ramos open to leaving

According to Fussballdaten, Barcelona have also joined the race, with a summer exit looking the most likely option.

“Gonçalo Ramos will most likely be playing for a different club next season. All signs point to a departure. The now 24-year-old striker arrived in the French capital in January 2024 for €65 million after a six-month loan from Benfica.

“The club hoped Ramos would secure the striker position long-term, following his prolific scoring record in Portugal. However, almost two and a half years later, Ramos has failed to progress beyond being a substitute in Luis Enrique’s system.

“Manchester United have been linked with the Portuguese player for years. Arsenal and Chelsea are also said to be closely monitoring the situation. Newcastle United have now reportedly entered the race as well.

Goncalo Ramos, the super sub

“Besides the interest from England, FC Barcelona also appears to be interested in the Portuguese international. Barcelona are looking for a reinforcement in attack – or, in the event of Robert Lewandowski’s departure, also for a long-term solution in the striker position.”

The 24-year-old has disappointed since moving to Ligue 1, and is yet to start a game in the Champions League this season. However, his underlying numbers are far from poor.

In 1,532 minutes, the former Benfica ace has 14 goal involvements. Even last season, he notched 25 goal involvements in 1,813 minutes.

This demonstrates what a threat he can be, even as a super sub. Whether the “incredible” striker will accept playing second fiddle to Sesko will be the deciding factor in whether INEOS will push wholeheartedly to seal the deal.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

