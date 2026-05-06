Leao, Pulisic: Why Milan could be forced to sell Man United targets

Manchester United’s transfer war chest is set to increase considerably following the return of Champions League football next season.

The Red Devils’ intention is to overhaul their midfield, sign a winger, and improve their depth at the back. If the club’s recruitment team use their budget wisely, United would be able to make their presence felt strongly in Europe’s premier competition.

Another sleeping European giant, meanwhile, is facing contrasting fortunes and is desperate to balance their financial books. United could have a major influence on their plans.

Manchester United keen on two AC Milan stars

According to Calciomercato’s Daniele Longo, AC Milan need to sell a top player before the end of June to ease their financial concerns after not featuring in the Champions League this season.

Furthermore, Milan want to completely restructure their squad in the summer and have put a number of out-of-favour players up for sale.

The Italian journalist claims that if the Serie A giants are unable to sell their unwanted stars, they will be forced to consider offers for their high-earning players, including Mike Maignan, Rafael Leao, and Christian Pulisic.

Longo adds that both Leao and Pulisic are on United’s radar.

Only Rafael Leao makes sense

The electric Portuguese winger, who possesses explosive pace and exceptional dribbling ability, certainly fits the profile that Ineos are keen on.

The 6’2″ winger has been a pivotal part of Milan’s attack since 2019 and has also proven his mettle in Portugal and France.

It has previously been reported that Milan would be open to sanctioning his exit for £43 million, making the Portugal international an appealing target for Europe’s top clubs.

Pulisic has also largely been an impressive figure in attack for Milan.

However, given the USMNT star’s lack of athleticism and struggles in the Premier League with Chelsea, United would be wise to stay away.

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