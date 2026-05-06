Kobbie Mainoo crowned Premier League Player of the Week



Ruben Amorim’s refusal to trust Kobbie Mainoo in midfield was arguably his biggest tactical error as Manchester United head coach.

Post‑Amorim, Mainoo was restored to the starting line‑up, and United suddenly began winning with ease.

In the 13 matches the Mancunian has started under caretaker head coach Michael Carrick, United have lost only once.

Mainoo’s reintroduction has been pivotal, helping the team string together victories, something they struggled to do under Amorim.

The young midfield metronome has been central to United’s resurgence. His technical brilliance and composure on the ball have made him a vital link between defence and attack.

Remarkably, this is the same player who was nearly offloaded last summer, or could have even left on loan in January.

Kobbie Mainoo on the rise

That said, what an extraordinary few weeks the 21‑year‑old has enjoyed.

Last week he produced a masterclass in the 2‑1 win over Brentford, delivering a flawless 10/10 performance that helped avenge the 3‑1 defeat inflicted by the Bees earlier in the season.

Days later, he signed a bumper new deal with United, a contract that now reflects his growing stature within the team.

Interestingly, after committing his future and hinting at hopes of becoming a one‑club man, United’s No.37 dazzled against Liverpool.

Kobbie Mainoo: Premier League Player of the Week

It was his decisive strike that sealed a 3‑2 victory over the Reds last Sunday, United completing a league double over their rivals. It was his decisive strike that sealed a 3‑2 victory over the Reds last Sunday. United completed a league double over their rivals.

That performance has now earned him the Premier League’s Player of the Week honours, with the league itself hailing the 99‑appearance United star as “the decisive factor.”

The decisive factor in @ManUtd’s victory ❤️ Kobbie Mainoo is your Player of the Matchweek 👊 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 6, 2026

With three games remaining, the hope is that Mainoo sustains this fine form and sets himself up for a brilliant World Cup run with England.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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