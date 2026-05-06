Home » Kobbie Mainoo crowned Premier League Player of the Week

Kobbie Mainoo crowned Premier League Player of the Week

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Kobbie Mainoo


Ruben Amorim’s refusal to trust Kobbie Mainoo in midfield was arguably his biggest tactical error as Manchester United head coach.

Post‑Amorim, Mainoo was restored to the starting line‑up, and United suddenly began winning with ease.

In the 13 matches the Mancunian has started under caretaker head coach Michael Carrick, United have lost only once.

Mainoo’s reintroduction has been pivotal, helping the team string together victories, something they struggled to do under Amorim.

The young midfield metronome has been central to United’s resurgence. His technical brilliance and composure on the ball have made him a vital link between defence and attack.

Remarkably, this is the same player who was nearly offloaded last summer, or could have even left on loan in January.

Kobbie Mainoo on the rise

That said, what an extraordinary few weeks the 21‑year‑old has enjoyed.

Last week he produced a masterclass in the 2‑1 win over Brentford, delivering a flawless 10/10 performance that helped avenge the 3‑1 defeat inflicted by the Bees earlier in the season.

Days later, he signed a bumper new deal with United, a contract that now reflects his growing stature within the team.

Interestingly, after committing his future and hinting at hopes of becoming a one‑club man, United’s No.37 dazzled against Liverpool.

Kobbie Mainoo: Premier League Player of the Week

It was his decisive strike that sealed a 3‑2 victory over the Reds last Sunday, United completing a league double over their rivals. It was his decisive strike that sealed a 3‑2 victory over the Reds last Sunday. United completed a league double over their rivals.

That performance has now earned him the Premier League’s Player of the Week honours, with the league itself hailing the 99‑appearance United star as “the decisive factor.”

With three games remaining, the hope is that Mainoo sustains this fine form and sets himself up for a brilliant World Cup run with England.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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