Kobbie Mainoo: Man United star explains decision to sign new deal

Kobbie Mainoo has signed a long-term contract with Manchester United that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2031, the club have announced. The English midfielder’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of next season and his future has been hanging in the balance for some time.

Mainoo rose through the ranks at Old Trafford before exploding onto the scene under former manager Erik ten Hag. If the Englishman’s rise under the Dutchman was meteoric, his lack of game time under Ten Hag’s successor Ruben Amorim was equally alarming.

Having started the FA Cup final win over Manchester City and the Euro 2024 final against Spain, Mainoo was relegated to a bench role under the Portuguese head coach. The Englishman was pushed to the brink of an exit in January this year, before caretaker manager Michael Carrick’s arrival handed him a lifeline.

The 21 year old grabbed that opportunity with both hands and has been in explosive form so far. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that the player was close to signing a renewal, and a confirmation has now arrived.

Living the dream

After committing his future to the Theatre of Dreams, Kobbie spoke fondly about United. He said: “Manchester United has always been my home; this special club means everything to my family. I have grown up seeing the impact that our club has on our city, and I relish the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.”

“From The Cliff, to Littleton Road, to Carrington and ultimately Old Trafford, the journey so far has been incredible. I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six.”

“We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies in the years ahead.”

United’s Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, was full of praise for the young midfielder, adding: “Kobbie is one of the most naturally gifted young footballers in the world.”

“His technical ability, dedicated professionalism and humble personality make him the perfect role model for our young players and a true credit to our outstanding Academy system.”

“We are delighted that Kobbie has extended his stay here and have full confidence that he will develop into one of the best players in the world, ready to play a pivotal role in a Manchester United team challenging for the biggest honours.”

Future of United’s midfield?

Mainoo has started every game under Carrick so far except the defeat to Leeds United, which he missed due to injury. The Englishman’s poise, composure, and ability on the ball have already earned him widespread acclaim.

Mainoo has also added steel to his character this year, as evident in the last two victories against Chelsea and Brentford. Recent reports have suggested that the youngster is spending a lot of time with the outgoing Casemiro in training to hone his skills.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 24 12 - 2 1 - 1,294' EFL Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' FA Cup 1 1 - - 1 - 62' Total 26 14 - 3 2 - 1,446'

Final Thoughts

Mainoo’s decision to renew with United will be a huge boost to the club’s plans ahead of the summer. The Red Devils now have the huge task of signing his ideal partner in midfield, and must ensure they get it right this year.

👀 Manchester United's win %'s in the Premier League this season: With Kobbie Mainoo in the starting XI – 75%

Without Kobbie Mainoo in the starting XI – 36%#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Qm0IAt3wp9 — WhoScored (@WhoScored) April 28, 2026

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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