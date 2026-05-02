Kobbie Mainoo: Midfielder reveals his biggest wish at Manchester United



Being a one-club man is not for everyone; few can replicate what Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes achieved with Manchester United.

Well, exciting United talent Kobbie Mainoo believes he definitely can.

Kobbie Mainoo keen to replicate Giggs and Scholes’ careers

Mainoo feels he can spend his entire career at United and retire as a Red Devil.

“Yeah, I mean, I love this club, and I have done my whole life, so yeah, it’s definitely possible,” confessed Mainoo to GQ Magazine when asked if he can see himself playing for United his whole career.

Interestingly, before that confession, Mainoo was asked if he was Man United through and through, and whether he would get a Red Devils tattoo one day, to which he responded:

“Growing up, I’ve always supported United and been going to Old Trafford. So yeah, that’s definitely possible.”

Such declarations are exactly what the Old Trafford faithful want to hear, particularly after Mainoo recently eased the worries of many by committing his future to United.

Future is bright

Days after delivering an utter midfield masterclass against Brentford, Mainoo signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2031.

At just 21 years old, there are exciting times ahead for the academy graduate, who is a nailed-on starter for this United side.

It is a shame former United head coach Ruben Amorim did not rate him and could have pushed him out the door.

Now, caretaker head coach Michael Carrick is reaping the rewards of his trust in the young midfield general. Since Carrick took over in January, United have yet to lose a game in which Mainoo has started.

That said, this Sunday against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Mainoo will be hoping to pick up where he left off against Brentford.

Another 10/10 performance could help United secure Champions League football, and do so in what will be his 99th senior appearance for his boyhood club.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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