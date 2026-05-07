Sunderland vs Manchester United: Three storylines to ponder

Manchester United will travel to Sunderland this Saturday knowing that Champions League football is secured for next season.

The Red Devils have faced the Black Cats 146 times, with United coming out on top on 66 occasions.

There have been 38 draws and 42 wins for Sunderland during that period.

Here are three storylines to get the blood racing ahead of the match.

Man United record vs Sunderland

Games played Man United wins Draws Sunderland wins 146 66 38 42

Source: 11v11.com

United could clinch third

Last week’s pulsating 3-2 victory over Liverpool ensured that the Champions League anthem would once again be heard at Old Trafford next season.

United now hold a six-point advantage over both Liverpool and Aston Villa in the race for third place.

A win or even a draw could guarantee third spot if Villa or Liverpool lose their matches against Burnley or Chelsea this weekend.

Even if their rivals win all their remaining fixtures, three points may still be enough for United because of goal difference, and four points certainly would be.

Fantastic recent record vs Sunderland

United have certainly enjoyed playing Sunderland over the years.

The Red Devils came out on top 2-0 in October, with Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko grabbing the goals.

Sunderland have only managed three wins in their last 33 games against the Red Devils, according to the BBC.

Their 24 defeats against United in the Premier League is the most against any opponent.

This is also true at the Stadium of Light, where United have only lost one of their previous 15 visits—a 1-2 loss in February 2016.

Importance of first goal

Getting off the mark first is usually vital in football, and it has proven to be for both teams this season.

The Black Cats are one of three teams who are unbeaten this season when scoring first. They have seven victories and five draws from this scenario.

Nottingham Forest have won eight and lost two when scoring first, and United are the other unbeaten team.

The Red Devils have 15 wins and seven draws after getting on the scoreboard first this season.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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