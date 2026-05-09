Home » Bruno Fernandes: Man United captain wins massive award

Bruno Fernandes: Man United captain wins massive award

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Fernandes

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has received his first reward after a stunning season.

Could have been so different

This time last year, there were an abundance of rumours linking Bruno Fernandes to a move to Saudi Arabia. Finally, the Portuguese international decided to stay at Old Trafford and he has been highly influential in United’s revival this season.

Fernandes has registered 19 assists in the league and scored eight goals in a stupendous season. These statistics must also be understood in the context that he played the first half of the season as a deep-lying midfielder and only moved to his usual number ten position after the departure of Ruben Amorim at the start of January.

Award

As a result of his fine form, the Football Writers’ Association voted the United skipper as the Player of the Year.

Fernandes edged out Arsenal’s Declan Rice after 900 sports writers voted.

The Association posted on X, “congratulations to both players, who will receive their awards at the Footballer of the Year annual dinner in London on May 19.”

The association’s website also reported on their official website that, “in a close-run contest for the oldest and most prestigious individual award in football, the Portuguese midfielder beat runner-up Declan Rice by 28 votes. Erling Haaland of Manchester City was third.”

Fernandes received 45% of the vote and was the only United player to be nominated.

Wayne Rooney was the last winner of the award back in 2010.

FWA chair John Cross commented, “Bruno is on course to break records and has thrilled us with his skill.”

United’s official X account also joined in, singing the praises of their star man and stated, “Goalscorer. Assist provider. Award winner. Presenting the Footballer of the Year for 2025/26: Bruno Fernandes.”

Fernandes will now have his eyes firmly set on reaching his 20th assist of the season to draw level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne when United face Sunderland later on today.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Premier League32328195-2,798'
FA Cup11-1--90'
EFL Cup10----45'
Total34338205-2,933'

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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