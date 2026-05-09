Bruno Fernandes: Man United captain wins massive award

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has received his first reward after a stunning season.

Could have been so different

This time last year, there were an abundance of rumours linking Bruno Fernandes to a move to Saudi Arabia. Finally, the Portuguese international decided to stay at Old Trafford and he has been highly influential in United’s revival this season.

Fernandes has registered 19 assists in the league and scored eight goals in a stupendous season. These statistics must also be understood in the context that he played the first half of the season as a deep-lying midfielder and only moved to his usual number ten position after the departure of Ruben Amorim at the start of January.

Award

As a result of his fine form, the Football Writers’ Association voted the United skipper as the Player of the Year.

Fernandes edged out Arsenal’s Declan Rice after 900 sports writers voted.

The Association posted on X, “congratulations to both players, who will receive their awards at the Footballer of the Year annual dinner in London on May 19.”

BREAKING – Bruno Fernandes is the Footballer of the Year and Bunny Shaw is Women's Footballer of the Year. Man Utd captain @B_Fernandes8 edged out Declan Rice in the vote among 900 members of @theofficialfwa . Manchester City striker Shaw won by a landslide. Full story here:… pic.twitter.com/MKBm10wU9l — The Football Writers' Association (@theofficialfwa) May 8, 2026

The association’s website also reported on their official website that, “in a close-run contest for the oldest and most prestigious individual award in football, the Portuguese midfielder beat runner-up Declan Rice by 28 votes. Erling Haaland of Manchester City was third.”

Fernandes received 45% of the vote and was the only United player to be nominated.

Wayne Rooney was the last winner of the award back in 2010.

FWA chair John Cross commented, “Bruno is on course to break records and has thrilled us with his skill.”

United’s official X account also joined in, singing the praises of their star man and stated, “Goalscorer. Assist provider. Award winner. Presenting the Footballer of the Year for 2025/26: Bruno Fernandes.”

Fernandes will now have his eyes firmly set on reaching his 20th assist of the season to draw level with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne when United face Sunderland later on today.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 32 32 8 19 5 - 2,798' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 34 33 8 20 5 - 2,933'

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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