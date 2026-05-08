Benjamin Sesko set to feature vs Sunderland after injury scare



Manchester United have received a major boost ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Sunderland.

There were reports of Matheus Cunha missing the last three games, while Benjamin Sesko also suffered an injury in the win over Liverpool.

The Slovenian was withdrawn at half-time after picking up a knock when he collided with the advertising board, and he was expected to miss the game at the Stadium of Light.

However, the ever-reliable Sully on X (formerly Twitter) has claimed that the Slovenia international‘s injury is not as serious as initially feared and he has travelled with the rest of the squad.

Benjamin Sesko makes quick recovery

He is expected to be named in the matchday squad as well. Whether he starts remains to be seen, especially with Champions League football already secured.

🇸🇮✅ Benjamin Sesko is part of the #MUFC travelling squad who have travelled to face Sunderland with the expectation of being in the matchday squad too. His injury which was sustained last week isn't seen as serious. Decision on Carrick. @UtdDistrict https://t.co/JoKKHm3a8g — Sully (@SullyTalkz) May 8, 2026

“Benjamin Sesko is part of the MUFC travelling squad who have travelled to face Sunderland with the expectation of being in the matchday squad too.

“His injury which was sustained last week isn’t seen as serious. Decision on Carrick.”

The former RB Leipzig ace has scored 12 goals this season in all competitions, including 10 since Ruben Amorim’s departure.

Set to feature vs Sunderland

Should Benjamin Sesko not start, and Cunha also be rested, Michael Carrick could finally turn to the fringe players in the squad.

Joshua Zirkzee, who is keen to stay amid rumours of a summer exit, is yet to start a game under the caretaker head coach and his time to shine might finally be here.

The 20-time English league champions are not planning to rest on their laurels and will want to win all the remaining games on offer, with prize money and third place at stake.

The last time these two sides met, the team from Old Trafford prevailed 2-0, and they will want to complete a league double over the high-flying Black Cats.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

