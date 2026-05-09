Mason Greenwood: Tottenham’s stance on pursuit of ex-United star

Manchester United are preparing for a vital summer, during which they are expected to invest heavily in the squad. A new midfielder remains at the top of the Red Devils’ priority list, with INEOS determined to sign a proper replacement for the outgoing Casemiro.

Having invested over £200 million in four players last summer, the English giants may need to spend a similar amount once again this year. They could be tempted to sign more than one midfielder, especially with Manuel Ugarte’s future also uncertain.

United, as such, have to raise funds to ensure their finances are in order to facilitate the summer’s activity. Securing qualification for next season’s Champions League could help bring in around £70 million, while recent reports have suggested that INEOS are hoping to raise around £100 million from player sales as well.

Another source of funds could be sell-on clauses inserted in the contracts of former players. One former academy star whose future could impact the Red Devils’ summer budget is Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood’s rise and fall at Old Trafford

Greenwood was once considered the future of United’s attack. A product of the club’s fabled academy, the Englishman caught the imagination of fans with his exquisite finishing, two-footedness, and pace.

He appeared destined for Old Trafford stardom before off-field issues derailed his career. After a loan spell with Getafe in LaLiga, Greenwood moved to Marseille permanently in the summer of 2024 and has already made a name for himself in France.

This season, the 24 year old has registered 25 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club.

Mason Greenwood Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Ligue 1 30 27 15 6 4 - 2,294' UEFA Champions League 8 8 3 1 1 - 671' Coupe de France 4 4 6 3 1 - 345' Trophée des Champions 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 43 40 25 10 6 - 3,400'

Greenwood’s form has ignited talk of a move away from the Stade Velodrome this summer amid rumours that he remains unsettled at the club. With former Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi taking charge at Tottenham Hotspur in March this year, there have also been talks of the Englishman’s possible return to the Premier League. An update on the matter has now emerged.

England return unlikely

According to TEAMtalk, Greenwood is unlikely to return to the Premier League this summer. The report states: “Mason Greenwood is heading towards a Marseille exit this summer following a breakdown in his relationship with the club, TEAMtalk understands, but he is unlikely to be heading back to the Premier League.”

“Sources have confirmed to us that tensions have developed internally and Greenwood’s relationship with Marseille boss Habib Beye has deteriorated significantly, whilst some have questioned his commitment in training and games. Sources have told us that the growing friction has now placed Greenwood on course to leave Marseille during the upcoming transfer window.”

The report insists that a move to Spurs is unlikely, adding: “There had been some speculation surrounding a possible reunion with former Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is now in charge at Tottenham Hotspur. However, we understand Spurs are not currently considering a move for Greenwood.”

United reportedly have a 50% sell-on clause in Greenwood’s deal, so his possible departure this summer could be of interest to INEOS. The report confirms that Juventus and Atletico Madrid have been monitoring the player all season and are considering a move this summer.

Final Thoughts

United significantly improved their attack last summer, but could be tempted to add another No. 9 to their squad this summer. Greenwood’s possible departure this year could help the Red Devils achieve that.

Feature image Miguel Medina via Getty Images

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