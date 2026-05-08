Home » Bryan Robson: Man United legend returns to Carrington

Bryan Robson: Man United legend returns to Carrington

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United regularly welcome back former players to the club and have invited another legend recently.

Diego Forlan and Da Silva twins

The Red Devils recently invited Diego Forlan and Rafael and Fabio Da Silva back to the club’s training ground ahead of the crunch match versus Liverpool.

Forlan caught up with his Uruguayan compatriot Manuel Ugarte, and the Brazilian twins were seen talking with former teammates Michael Carrick and Jonny Evans.

Bryan Robson

United have also invited back former captain Bryan Robson, who was an inspirational figure at the club during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Robson signed from West Bromwich Albion in 1981 and left the club in 1994.

During this time, “captain marvel” played 465 times and scored 100 goals from midfield.

He won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two Charity Shields and a European Cup Winners’ Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

The midfielder was widely praised for his all-action presence and versatility across the entire middle of the park.

Carrington visit

The club’s official website reports that, “former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson has been a welcome guest at Carrington, as Michael Carrick’s Reds prepare to face Sunderland.”

The site adds that, “Robson is a fairly regular attendee at training and was pictured looking the part as he watched Wednesday’s grass session.”

Robson was captured on camera wearing a 1992 League Cup final jacket from the new 90/92 Bringback collection released by the club as part of their official merchandise collection.

The 69-year-old also managed numerous clubs, including Middlesbrough, Bradford City, Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and the Thailand national team.

He also currently works as a Global Ambassador for Manchester United, representing the club in numerous events across the globe.

Bryan Robson playing career stats

ClubAppearancesGoalsYears Active
West Brom245461974-1981
Man United461991981-1994
Middlesbrough2711994-1997
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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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