Bryan Robson: Man United legend returns to Carrington

Manchester United regularly welcome back former players to the club and have invited another legend recently.

Diego Forlan and Da Silva twins

The Red Devils recently invited Diego Forlan and Rafael and Fabio Da Silva back to the club’s training ground ahead of the crunch match versus Liverpool.

Forlan caught up with his Uruguayan compatriot Manuel Ugarte, and the Brazilian twins were seen talking with former teammates Michael Carrick and Jonny Evans.

Bryan Robson

United have also invited back former captain Bryan Robson, who was an inspirational figure at the club during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Robson signed from West Bromwich Albion in 1981 and left the club in 1994.

During this time, “captain marvel” played 465 times and scored 100 goals from midfield.

He won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two Charity Shields and a European Cup Winners’ Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

The midfielder was widely praised for his all-action presence and versatility across the entire middle of the park.

Carrington visit

The club’s official website reports that, “former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson has been a welcome guest at Carrington, as Michael Carrick’s Reds prepare to face Sunderland.”

The site adds that, “Robson is a fairly regular attendee at training and was pictured looking the part as he watched Wednesday’s grass session.”

Robson was captured on camera wearing a 1992 League Cup final jacket from the new 90/92 Bringback collection released by the club as part of their official merchandise collection.

Watching over training in style 😮‍💨🪡 pic.twitter.com/0UNyGWRwbT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2026

The 69-year-old also managed numerous clubs, including Middlesbrough, Bradford City, Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and the Thailand national team.

He also currently works as a Global Ambassador for Manchester United, representing the club in numerous events across the globe.

Bryan Robson playing career stats

Club Appearances Goals Years Active West Brom 245 46 1974-1981 Man United 461 99 1981-1994 Middlesbrough 27 1 1994-1997

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